#Endorse This: Jimmy Kimmel Gives Ted Cruz "Awful People's Choice Award" (VIDEO)

Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Ted Cruz

static.independent.co.uk

Trying to find anything remotely redeemable about Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is like trying to find a needle in a haystack; it's an utter waste of time and you will probably go insane in the process.

The Supreme Court nominating process was reduced to a back alley sideshow by the likes of Republicans, particularly Ted Cruz, as each and every one of them took a turn at being the biggest partisan hack and pander to Trump's rabidly ignorant base.

Late Night Comedy Host Jimmy Kimmel has been poking fun of Ted Cruz and Republicans all week, including a lot of low-key racism on their parts. But with hearings ending this week and Judge Jackson ready to become the next member of the Supreme Court, Kimmel took one last opportunity to nail Ted Cruz.

"Today marked the final day of the Supreme Court hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson," and "Ted Cruz, he even out-slimed himself this week," Kimmel said. Cruz's false attacks on the children's book Antiracist Baby shot it to No. 1 on Amazon, and "if you were wondering what Ted Cruz was really focused on during the hearing, somebody got a shot of him on his phone yesterday searching for his own name on Twitter. How embarrassing. And can you imagine being Ted Cruz and still wanting to know what people were saying about you online?" But Cruz wasn't alone, and Kimmel doled out "Awful People's Choice Awards" to some of Cruz's Judiciary Committee colleagues. Cruz himself got the "Outstanding Supporting Actress" nod.

Watch The Entire Segment Below:

Michael Hayne is a comedian, writer, voice artist, podcaster, and impressionist. Follow his work on Facebook and TikTok

jimmy kimmel

QAnon Founder Will Appear On Arizona GOP Primary Ballot

QAnon Loon To Appear On Arizona GOP Ballot

www.alternet.org

QAnon leader Ron Watkins gathered enough signatures to make it onto Arizona's Republican congressional primary ballot, the Phoenix New Times reported on Tuesday. Watkins shared the news to his nearly 400,000 followers on Telegram, an encrypted messaging app. He first announced his intention to run last October.

"Our fight is just beginning," he wrote.

qanon

In Europe, Biden Mockingly Welcomes Trump 2024 Candidacy

Biden Mocks trump In Europe

images.theconversation.com

At a press conference during an emergency NATO meeting in Brussels on Russia’s attack on Ukraine one European reporter asked President Joe Biden if he’s making decisions about Putin’s illegal war with a potential Donald Trump 2024 run in mind.

The reporter, from Der Spiegel, cited “widespread concerns” in Europe that Trump may run in 2024, and asked Biden if he and NATO are working to ensure the work they are doing today cannot be undone by any second Trump presidency.

joe biden
