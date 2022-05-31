The National Memo Logo

Endorse This! Kimmel's Funny, Sad Response To GOP Inaction On Guns

Kimmel Mocks Ted Cruz On Guns

While the world watches in shock as America's so-called leaders do little and mostly nothing on gun safety, Jimmy Kimmel gleefully mocked feckless and pathetic Ted Cruz over his total lack of courage to stand up to the deadly NRA:

"His need for attention is so powerful. He has been everywhere this week doing interviews… defending the disturbing allegiance these guys have to semi-automatic weapons, which Ted says aren’t the problem. The problem, according to Ted Cruz, is that schools need to be more like prisons.”

But Kimmel offered his own way to compel deranged, hateful clowns like Cruz into action.


Watch the entire clip below:

Why Crowd Cheered Bidens And Jeered Abbott At Uvalde Massacre Memorial

President Joe Biden And First Lady Jill Biden in Uvalde, Texas

On Sunday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott was greeted by jeers upon his arrival at a memorial site for the victims of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas — the state that has seen the most mass shootings since 2012.

The escalating gun violence has sparked nationwide grief and a clamor for increased gun control in a country that has experienced at least 12 mass shootings since last Tuesday.

Keep reading... Show less
Greene Joins Extremists Pushing 'Transsexual' Lies About Uvalde Killer

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Emboldened by her successive victories in court and the GOP primary in Georgia, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has joined the list of House Republicans deploying shockingly baseless conspiracy theory that the Uvalde gunman was transgender in a bid to deflect public attention elsewhere and stunt the growing calls for common-sense gun reforms.

On Sunday, Greene, a known far-right conspiracy theorist, started a Facebook Live — which she titled “Something doesn’t add up” — before 9:30 pm and quickly began pushing an utterly unfounded rumor, without evidence, that Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos “clearly had a lot of mental issues going on, as was shown with him wearing eyeliner, cross-dressing, a lot of his language, being a loner.”

Keep reading... Show less
