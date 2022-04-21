The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Endorse This: Disney's Opposition To 'Don't Say Gay' Has Ted Cruz Making Weird Porn Fantasies (Video)

Ted Cruz Has Weird Porn Fantasies About Disney

images.ladbible.com

Senator Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) bizarre obsession with Disney’s decision to reject and fight Florida’s anti-LGBT “Don’t Say Gay” law has reached serial killer levels of creepiness. In an effort to “own” a corporation that’s the pinnacle of free-market capitalism, Ted Cruz skeeved people out by making a lewd joke about Mickey Mouse and Pluto.

The creepy conservative was bitching about Disney’s opposition to Florida’s new “Don’t Say Gay” law that critics fear will harm LGBT children who are already severely bullied or ostracized.

After all, considering the fears of marginalized groups is a human quality and therefore not Ted Cruz’s thing. So he chose instead to talk about some weird porn fantasies he’s having regarding Mickey and Pluto doing it.

“I think there are people who are misguided, trying to drive Disney stepping in, saying, you know, in every episode now they’re going to have, you know, Mickey and Pluto going at it,” he said on his “Verdict” podcast.

“Thank you for that image, senator,” co-host Michael Knowles joked.

“But it’s just like, come on, guys, these are kids and, you know, you could always shift to Cinemax if you want that!” Cruz said. “Look, I’m a dad, it used to be that you could put your kids on the Disney Channel and be like, all right, something innocuous will happen.”


So we’re all cool with Ted Cruz openly fetishizing childrens’ cartoon characters? Yet it’s gay people that are harming children, right? If you ask us, it looks like Ted Cruz has a lot of weirdo porno fantasies that he should’ve kept on the couch at his shrink’s office.

How vile and creepy is your brain that LGBTQ+ inclusion in animation automatically equates to a mouse boning his pet dog? We don’t recall that ever being on our 2022 Bingo cards.

Michael Hayne is a comedian, writer, voice artist, podcaster, and impressionist. Follow his work on Facebook and TikTok

From Your Site Articles

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

US Capitol Evacuation Over False Alarm Provokes Fear And Fury

@AFP

US Capitol

Washington (AFP) - The US Capitol was briefly evacuated Wednesday after authorities sounded a threat alarm over a harmless parachute stunt, prompting top lawmaker Nancy Pelosi to blast aviation officials for an "inexcusable" failure.

Police tasked with protecting the complex at the heart of US government in Washington issued an initial statement shortly after 6:30 PM ET saying they had ordered an evacuation as they were "tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat."

Keep reading... Show less

Former Fox Host Bill O'Reilly Taped Bullying Airline Employee (VIDEO)

@alexvhenderson

Bill O'Reilly

Some right-wing media figures who can be combative and abrasive on the air can be surprisingly nice off the air; the late Irv Homer, a libertarian radio host in Philadelphia, once commented that as “bellicose” as right-wing radio host Tom Marr (who died in 2016) was on the air, he could be genuinely nice away from the microphone. But former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, on the other hand, has a reputation for being as much of a bully off the air as he is on the air — and he lived up to that reputation during a Sunday, April 17 incident at New York City’s John F. Kennedy Airport.

Video posted on Twitter shows O’Reilly bullying an employee of JetBlue Airlines at JFK, where the right-wing radio host was upset because his flight to the Turks and Caicos Islands was delayed.

Keep reading... Show less
Bill O'Reilly
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}