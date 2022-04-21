Endorse This: Disney's Opposition To 'Don't Say Gay' Has Ted Cruz Making Weird Porn Fantasies (Video)
Senator Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) bizarre obsession with Disney’s decision to reject and fight Florida’s anti-LGBT “Don’t Say Gay” law has reached serial killer levels of creepiness. In an effort to “own” a corporation that’s the pinnacle of free-market capitalism, Ted Cruz skeeved people out by making a lewd joke about Mickey Mouse and Pluto.
The creepy conservative was bitching about Disney’s opposition to Florida’s new “Don’t Say Gay” law that critics fear will harm LGBT children who are already severely bullied or ostracized.
After all, considering the fears of marginalized groups is a human quality and therefore not Ted Cruz’s thing. So he chose instead to talk about some weird porn fantasies he’s having regarding Mickey and Pluto doing it.
“I think there are people who are misguided, trying to drive Disney stepping in, saying, you know, in every episode now they’re going to have, you know, Mickey and Pluto going at it,” he said on his “Verdict” podcast.
“Thank you for that image, senator,” co-host Michael Knowles joked.
“But it’s just like, come on, guys, these are kids and, you know, you could always shift to Cinemax if you want that!” Cruz said. “Look, I’m a dad, it used to be that you could put your kids on the Disney Channel and be like, all right, something innocuous will happen.”
So we’re all cool with Ted Cruz openly fetishizing childrens’ cartoon characters? Yet it’s gay people that are harming children, right? If you ask us, it looks like Ted Cruz has a lot of weirdo porno fantasies that he should’ve kept on the couch at his shrink’s office.
How vile and creepy is your brain that LGBTQ+ inclusion in animation automatically equates to a mouse boning his pet dog? We don’t recall that ever being on our 2022 Bingo cards.
Michael Hayne is a comedian, writer, voice artist, podcaster, and impressionist. Follow his work on Facebook and TikTok