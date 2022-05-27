The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Endorse This! Colbert Rips Ted Cruz For This Stupid Solution to School Shootings

Late Show Host Stephen Colbert Rips Into Ted Cruz On Guns

img.huffingtonpost.com

As we learn more and more about the horrible details surrounding the deadly school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, we get to see all the feckless Republicans do the old song and dance on guns. When they're not gassing up the dump trucks of thoughts and prayers to avoid any accountability for doing the NRA's bidding, they're suggesting absolutely laughable solutions to school shootings. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), the leader of the craven cadre of cowards that make up the ammosexual GOP, outdid himself in the scumbag department.

Late Show Host Stephen Colbert dismantled Ted Cruz’s moronic comments that locked doors or single entry and exit points would stop mass shootings

.“So he just wants sensible door control,” Colbert said. “Now look, increasing security, hardening schools, could be a good idea, but what about all the other places where shootings happen – like movie theaters, like churches or grocery stores or everywhere else in America.”

Indeed, Colbert's point about the downright frightening rise of gun shootings state the absolute obvious: stop simping for the terrorists in the NRA and get something done about gun reform! Colbert also mocked Congress for sneaking off on vacation without doing anything about guns.

Watch the entire segment below:

From Your Site Articles
ted cruz

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Trump Can Be Beaten In 2024 -- And His GOP Rivals Know It

Donald Trump

Donald Trump is still the most dominant Republican in the country, but his very mixed primary record has left his air of invincibility in tatters.

As The Washington Post's Aaron Blake notes, Trump has a 30% problem. While several of his endorsees won their races convincingly, most of them either won or lost with a less-than-middling 30-some percent of the GOP vote. They include:

Keep reading... Show less

Jordan May Testify — But Only If Select Panel Shows Its Hand First

Rep. Jim Jordan

Youtube Screenshot

More than a week after receiving a subpoena from the House Select Committee, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio has responded by telling investigators he will consider complying if they meet a list of his demands, including that the probe share any information it has on him that prompted the subpoena.

In a six-page letter to Committee Chair Bennie Thompson littered with accusations that the probe is unconstitutional, the Ohio Republican said he would “adequately” respond if investigators provided, in advance, “all documents, videos, or other material” they anticipate using during his possible deposition.

Keep reading... Show less
jim jordan
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}