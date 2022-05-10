The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Endorse This! Jimmy Kimmel On Trump Shooting Protestors: 'Almost Unfathomable This Moron Was Running The Country' (VIDEO)

Jimmy Kimmel Lays Into Trump On Wanting To Shoot BLM Protestors

Image Via YouTube

After taking a week off due to getting Covid, Jimmy Kimmel returned to full form. Kimmel, who joked “I drank so much bleach my teeth are whiter than a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago,” immediately weighed in on the latest WTF moment during the twice-impeached, single-term orange clown's presidency. Kimmel then turned to former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, or yet another former Trump official doing nothing about stopping the psychotic manbaby while in office only to tell all in a book to make a buck. Esper, Trump’s former defense secretary, appeared on 60 Minutes this weekend to share what Kimmel called an “almost impossible-to-believe anecdote about Trump’s plan to handle Americans protesting outside the White House after the killing of George Floyd”.

Esper said Trump wondered aloud “can’t you just shoot them? Just shoot them in the legs or something?” and that the president suggested bringing in troops to shoot the protesters. “Well, in fairness, he said the same thing about Eric,” Kimmel deadpanned. In hallmark fashion, butthurt Trump fired back at Esper's legit criticism with overblown and totally bogus lies, saying, “This is a complete lie, and 10 witnesses can back it up … Mark Esper was weak and totally ineffective, and because of it, I had to run the military.”

“Right, Captain Bone Spurs had to run the military for Mark Esper,” Kimmel laughed. “And we know that’s a lie because unlike everything else he ran, the military didn’t go bankrupt on his watch.

Watch The Entire Segment Below:

From Your Site Articles
Jimmy Kimmel

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Missiles Pound Ukraine's Odesa After Russia Marks 'Victory Day'

@reuters

Bombed residential buildings in Odesa, Ukraine

By Pavel Polityuk and Jonathan Landay

KYIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Buildings in Odesa lay in ruins on Tuesday, a day after Kremlin forces pounded the southern Ukrainian port with missiles and Russian President Vladimir Putin led defiant celebrations marking the Soviet's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

Keep reading... Show less

Oath Keepers Have Given January 6 Digital Data To FBI Investigators

Kellye SoRelle

The Oath Keepers, a far-right militia group, has turned over reams of phone and digital files and undergone interviews with the FBI, according to a lawyer working with the extremist group.

Leaders of the Oath Keepers have shared with the bureau’s investigators details of the group’s efforts to aid the Trump campaign in its failed bid to subvert the 2020 presidential elections and connect with other top figures in Trump's orbit, according to recent court filings, CNN is reporting.

Keep reading... Show less
Oath Keepers
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}