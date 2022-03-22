#Endorse This: Kimmel Rips Racist Republicans Over Jackson Hearings (VIDEO)
Republicans are always finding new ways to show they are intellectually and morally bankrupt cowards, playing to white nationalist rubes. So it's really no wonder that the Senate confirmation hearings of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson have produced several moments of clownishness and not-so-subtle racist jabs.
On last night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, host Jimmy Kimmel said that the hearings “give a number of our Republican senators a chance to compete in one of their favorite events: the subtle racism jamboree”.
Kimmel then called out South Carolina’s Senator Lindsey Graham, saying that the politician “expects to be called racist at these hearings”. Afterwards, he shared a clip of Graham’s “interesting” speech at the hearings, in which he expressly stated that nobody is going to equate Judge Jackson to Bill Cosby like Justice Brett Kavanaugh was.
“Um thanks, I guess,” Kimmel responded. “I disagree, I actually think they should treat Ketanji Brown Jackson exactly like they treated Brett Kavanaugh. Interview every single person who’s accused her of sexual assault. Don’t stop, even though there are none. Do not stop.”
Judge Jackson will make history as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Vice President Kamala Harris will be the deciding vote, therefore Democrats probably won't need any Republican support. However, that certainly won't stop the GOP caucus from spreading false equivalencies, outrageous lies, and racial jabs.
Watch the entire clip below:
Michael Hayne is a comedian, writer, voice artist, podcaster, and impressionist. Follow his work on Facebook and TikTok