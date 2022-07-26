The National Memo Logo

Endorse This! RuPaul Roasts Ted Cruz On Marriage Equality

= RuPaul, left, and Sen. Ted Cruz

Image via YouTube

Filling in for Jimmy Kimmel, guest host RuPaul laid into pretend human being Ted Cruz during a recent taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“Sen. Ted Cruz says that the Supreme Court was clearly wrong about its 2015 same-sex marriage ruling,” the drag icon said of the Texas senator. “In gayer news: Child, fuck Ted Cruz.”

The legendary drag performer and host of RuPaul's Drag Race spoke out amid increasing fears that the Supreme Court — which jeopardized abortion rights when it overturned Roe v. Wade — might soon come after gay marriage.

While Democrats in the House quickly passed a bill to ensure that gay marriage stays intact at the federal level, Republicans in the Senate either oppose gay rights or prefer to ignore the matter. And of course Sen. Ted Cruz had to reiterate his anti-gay bigotry -- despite the fact that his teenage daughter has publicly rebuked her dad and come out as bisexual.

Fun for the whole family!

Watch the entire segment below:

Leaked: Anti-LGBT Republican Delivers Toast At Gay Son's Wedding

Rep. Glenn Thompson

This week many were stunned to learn Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-PA) had voted against the House Democrats’ bill to protect same-sex marriage at the state and federal level, just days before attending his own gay son’s wedding.

Buzzfeed obtained audio of Thompson’s toast to the happy couple, during which he bestows the warmest of wishes and says he’s just like any parent who hopes their child finds “that one true love so that they have the opportunity to experience that: someone to grow old with.”

Keep reading... Show less

Danziger Draws

