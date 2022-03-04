Blinken: We Don't Seek Conflict With 'Reckless' Russia But We're Ready For It

The National Memo Logo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO will defend all its allies and territory against a Russian attack, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday, as he arrived for a meeting of the alliance's foreign ministers in Brussels.

"Ours is a defensive alliance. We seek no conflict. But if conflict comes to us we are ready for it and we will defend every inch of NATO territory," he told reporters, while condemning what he called Russian attacks on civilians in Ukraine.

"And overnight, we've also seen reports about the attack against a nuclear power plant. This just demonstrates the recklessness of this war and the importance of ending it and the importance of Russia withdrawing all its troops and engaging in good faith in diplomatic efforts."

(Reporting by Simon Lewis, Sabine Siebold and Bart Meijjer; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

