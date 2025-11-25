Danziger Draws
November 25 | 2025
Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Syndicate. He is a recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at jeffdanziger.com.
From Your Site Articles
- Kushner And Witkoff Secretly Consulted Kremlin In Drafting Ukraine 'Peace Plan' ›
- 'Go Ski In Russia!' Watch Protesters Rip Vance On Weekend Trip To Vermont ›
- Trump's Ukraine Betrayal Puts Him First -- And America Last ›
- How Felix Sater — Former Mob-linked Hustler And Ex-Trump Adviser — Sought To ‘Protect’ Ukraine’s Nuclear Plants ›
Related Articles Around the Web
- U.S. senators say Rubio told them Trump's Ukraine peace plan is ... ›
- Rubio changes the tack of Trump's Ukraine negotiations after week ... ›
- Trump calls for Ukraine war to halt with Russia in control of occupied ... ›
- How Trump's 28-point plan for Ukraine shocked the world ›
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy: why should I be afraid of Donald Trump ... ›