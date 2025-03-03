The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
'Go Ski In Russia!' Watch Protesters Rip Vance On Weekend Trip To Vermont

Vermonters greet Vice Pesident J.D. Vance on Route 100 in Waitsfield, Vermont on March 1, 2025

Screenshot from X

Over a thousand Vermonters lined both sides of Route 100 in Waitsfield, Vermont, on Saturday morning protesting Vice President JD Vance, who was visiting nearby Sugarbush Resort over the weekend with his family.

Vance's ski vacation came right after Friday's disastrous meeting where US President Donald Trump and Vance ambushed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office.

Protesters shouted obscenities and waved signs as the Vance motorcade rolled past."Vance is a traitor. Go Ski in Russia," one sign read.




ukraine war

