Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.com.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
trump bleach
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Red State Senators Fighting Federal Aid To Blue States

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)

A growing number of Republican senators are saying Democratic-controlled states should not receive any federal assistance to help cover coronavirus related deficits — even though those blue states pay more into federal taxes than they receive.

In the past weeks, Democrats have proposed helping states such as New York and New Jersey — which are facing the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the country — with federal aid to make up for the lost tax revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A bipartisan group of governors say the aid is necessary to make up for the impending budget shortfalls they are about to face.

Keep reading... Show less
Mitch McConnell