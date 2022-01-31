The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

What Latest Subpoena From House Select Committee Reveals About Trump

Judd Deere

A top Trump White House spokesperson who pushed the “Big Lie” and reportedly has “firsthand knowledge” of then-President Donald Trump’s behavior on the day before and day of the insurrection has been subpoenaed by the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS), who earlier Friday issued subpoenas to 14 Republicans believed to have submitted false and forged Electoral College claims, has sent a subpoena to former Deputy White House Press Secretary Judd Deere, CNN reports.

The Committee indicated to Deere it wants to focus on the day before the attempted coup, and “specifically said it wanted to speak with him about the January 5 staff meeting in the Oval Office with the President.”

In a damning revelation, Chairman Thompson’s letter “said it had obtained information that Trump repeatedly asked in the meeting: ‘What are your ideas for getting the RINOs to do the right thing tomorrow? How do we convince Congress?'”

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA), who sits on the January 6 Committee, Friday evening told CNN, the Committee thinks Deere “had a hand in formulating the strategy and some of the media discussions on the day of January 6 and the president’s response.”

Watch:



Reprinted with permission from AlterNet

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Why The Press Is Still Getting Covid-19 Reporting Wrong

@EricBoehlert

Last Wednesday’s Wall Street Journal brought troubling news about Covid-19 deaths as the paper detailed how they “have reached the highest level since early last year,” emphasizing that the virus “spread wildly through the country and caused record-shattering count cases.”

The Journal article painted a dismaying picture of pandemic America, depicting the Omicron variant that was ravaging a defenseless nation as traveling at a “breakneck speed.” It wasn’t until near the end of the article though, that the newspaper noted, “data have shown that infection rates remain higher among the unvaccinated and that those without shots are significantly more likely to be hospitalized.”

Keep reading... Show less

Trump Says He'll Pardon Riot Defendants If He Wins In 2024

Former President Donald Trump speaking at a rally in Conroe, Texas on January 29, 2022

During an incendiary speech at a Saturday evening rally in Conroe, Texas, former President Donald Trump urged his followers to mount street protests across the country if the federal and state prosecutors currently investigating him and the Trump Organization "do anything illegal."

Denouncing all of those prosecutors as guilty of “prosecutorial misconduct at the highest level,” Trump clearly meant to invite mob action should they issue any indictment of him – a sign of fear and desperation as he faces the likelihood of criminal liability.

Keep reading... Show less
trump rally
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}