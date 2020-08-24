Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

What The Republicans Who Renominate Trump This Week Really Think About Him

Republican officials with President Donald Trump

Photo by Gage Skidmore/ CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

A new video from Act TV sets the perfect stage for the upcoming Republican National Convention by showing what Republicans really think of Donald Trump. Every single speaker who appears at the RNC next week should be confronted with what they said about Donald Trump before they buckled under to his bullying and abandoned their last shred of dignity.


#TheyKnew who Trump Really Was All Along. Conservatives in their own words. www.youtube.com

On Crowded GOP Convention Schedule, Many Speakers Named Trump

Photo by Michael Vadon/ CC BY 2.0

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

In what has to be a last-ditch attempt to appear prepared for the Republican National Convention, President Donald Trump's campaign released its complete list of more than 70 speakers for the convention Sunday. On it, Trump's relatives and the likes of staffers including Kellyanne Conway are described as "honorable." It's at least nice to know convention organizers aren't disillusioning themselves into thinking the president fits that title.

Keep reading... Show less
