White House Logs Show Bombshell Seven-Hour Gap In Trump Calls

The White House has released a log from Jan. 6 that included a 7-hour gap in calls made by former President Donald Trump as a mob of supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol Building.
According to documents obtained both The Washington Post and CBS News, the House Select Committee has obtained internal phone records that show a gap of seven hours and 37 minutes between Trump's officially notated phone calls "including the period when the building was being violently assaulted."
The Post highlighted a breakdown of the exact time window between the former president's White House notations noting:
"The lack of an official White House notation of any calls placed to or by Trump for 457 minutes on Jan. 6, 2021 – from 11:17 a.m. to 6:54 p.m. – means the committee has no record of his phone conversations as his supporters descended on the Capitol, battled overwhelmed police and forcibly entered the building, prompting lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence to flee for safety."
The documents reportedly consist of 11 pages of phone records that also included Trump's official daily diary and White House switchboard log. The U.S. National Archives turned over the official notations to the Select Committee as part of the Jan. 6 investigation.
Per The Post:
"The records show that Trump was active on the phone for part of the day, documenting conversations that he had with at least eight people in the morning and 11 people that evening. The seven-hour gap also stands in stark contrast to the extensive public reporting about phone conversations he had with allies during the attack, such as a call Trump made to Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) — seeking to talk to Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) — and a phone conversation he had with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)."
