White House Enraged After Top Cardiologist Raises Concerns About Trump's Condition
A high-profile heart doctor is raising concerns about the White House’s failure to fully disclose President Donald Trump’s health issues, and Trump’s team is lashing out in response instead of leveling with the public.
Dr. Jonathan Reiner made his case in an op-ed published in the New York Times on Thursday. Reiner is a professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University and served as former Vice President Dick Cheney’s cardiologist for 27 years, including from 2001-2009 when he was in office.Together, he and Cheney authored the book “Heart: An American Medical Odyssey,” chronicling the former veep’s battle with heart disease.
In his column, Reiner noted that Trump has several ailments that are “easy to see” and do not comport with the effusive writeups on Trump’s physical state released by the current White House physician.
“Despite reassurances from the White House to the contrary, at times over the past year, the president has not looked well,” Reiner wrote.
“Mr. Trump is probably the most photographed president in American history, and a variety of physical ailments are easy to see. He’s had large bruises on both hands, swelling in his legs and episodes when it appears that he is struggling to stay awake,” the doctor said. “He’s also had advanced imaging performed for unclear reasons. The public is again left to wonder whether the nation’s leader is OK.”
In May Dr. Sean Barbabella, the physician to the president, claimed in a report that Trump “remains in excellent health.” But Reiner said that the information released about Trump raises more questions than answers.
He notes that Trump’s medical report said he spoke to more than 22 physicians but doesn’t say why he is seeing so many medical professionals. Reiner said the report doesn’t explain Trump’s skin discoloration, why his ankles continue to swell, his inability to stay awake, or why he has taken so many cognitive tests.
In examining the cone of silence around Trump’s health, Reiner notes that Buckingham Palace keeps a similarly tight lid on King Charles’ medical issues but concludes, “The United States does not have a king. In a representative democracy, the people must have confidence in the health of their leader, and in the leader’s capacity to guide the nation.”
Reiner isn’t alone. For years now Trump’s appearance has led to viral videos and photographs of his condition, particularly in the context of his constant attacks on the health of Democrats like former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and President Joe Biden. Even photographs of Trump’s hair looking unnaturally thick after previous photos showed signs of thinning renewed questions about his health and apparent efforts to cover up the truth.
It doesn’t help that Trump himself has posted AI-enhanced photos of himself to hide blemishes and obvious signs of aging.
As is often the case, the White House lashed out instead of taking Reiner’s questions seriously.
“Jonathan Reiner is an asshat engaging in armchair diagnosis for political purposes. He is a disgrace to the medical profession,” administration spokesperson Davis Ingle said in a statement.
Appearing on CNN, Reiner noted that the Trump White House gave the so-called “asshat” a certificate hailing the work of his medical unit within the past year. The doctor reiterated to the network that the angry response underlines “a picture of a president who has active medical issues who doesn’t appear well in public.”
If Trump is healthy and fine, there would be no need to bash doctors or hide the details of his medical status from the Americans he works for. Instead, the Trump administration continues the cover-up.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos
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