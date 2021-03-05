Confidential FBI Informant Testifies About Whitmer Kidnap Plot

<p>On Thursday, March 4, Miller appeared on Mediaite's podcast <em>The Interview</em>, where he participated in a discussion with the publication's editor-in-chief Aidan McLaughlin. From the presidential election conspiracies and voter fraud claims to Trump's recent appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) and his future in politics, Miller shared details about Trump's post-presidential life as he admitted the truth about the election.</p><p>While discussing the CPAC and Republicans' remarks on election reform, McLaughlin noted that many of the CPAC attendees he spoke with still believe the presidential election was stolen from Trump. With that being said, McLaughlin asked if Miller found that concerning. In response, Miller made his stance clear. </p>
<script id="3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb">
if(cnxFlag){
cnxFlag=false;
cnx.cmd.push(function() {
cnx({
playerId: '5573e7ba-804a-4971-a00f-3e2eeec6c0a9'
}).render('3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb');
});
}
</script>
<p>"Joe Biden is the is the legitimate president," Miller told McLaughlin as he recalled Trump's remarks on the morning of January 7 after the Electoral College certified the results of the election. He added, "That put to rest any question or an issue once the electoral votes were counted. That is the formal structure within our constitution."</p>
<div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_2" data-aaad="true"></div>
<div class="video-container" id="videoCont" style="display: none;"></div>
<div id="vid"></div>
<p>Miller added, "There's no debate and no question there." However, he did attempt to pose arguments about election practices on state and local levels as he expressed concern about mail-in voting, drop boxes, and other voting practices included in Trump's misinformation campaigns.</p><p>During his recent speech at CPAC, Trump made clear <em>he</em> still disputes the legitimacy of the election: "The Democrats used the China virus as an excuse to change all of the election rules without the approval of their state legislatures, making it therefore illegal." (Courts have uniformly disagreed with this claim.)</p><p>Miller projects that Trump will likely be returning to social media in some form by the end of the spring. Trump's future political plans remain unclear, though he suggested at CPAC that he may run again.</p>
<div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_3" data-aaad="true"></div>
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Keep reading...
Show less