Confidential FBI Informant Testifies About Whitmer Kidnap Plot

Whitmer kidnap plot defendant Pete Musico

Photo by Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press/Detroit Free Press/TNS

JACKSON, Mich. — A confidential FBI informant is testifying Friday in a Jackson County courthouse about being embedded for months alongside leaders of a group accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The informant’s identity is being concealed in court for his safety. Introduced only as “Dan,” an online video feed of Friday's hearing was cut off during his testimony so court observers only could hear him. Dan described learning of the group — known as the Wolverine Watchmen — through a Facebook algorithm that he believed made the suggestion based on his interactions with o...

Trump Aide Miller Finally Admits Biden Is ‘Legitimate President’

Jason Miller

Photo by Thomas Hawk is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Jason Miller, one of former President Donald Trump's senior advisors, recently pushed back against the former president's election theft conspiracy theory and the QAnon theory questioning the legitimacy of Biden's presidency.

