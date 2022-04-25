The National Memo Logo

Texas Appellate Panel Stays Lucio Execution, Returns Case To Trial Court

The Contrived Disciplinary Records That Sent Melissa Lucio To Death Row

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals today stayed the scheduled Wednesday execution of Melissa Lucio, whose death sentence has sparked protests around the world as doubts have grown about her guilt in the 2007 death of her two year-old daughter Mariah.

The appellate court returned the case to the Cameron County, Texas court where Lucio was originally tried, to re-examine questions concerning her innocence -- and whether the state presented false testimony at trial and hid evidence from the defense. The court's ruling came only minutes before the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles was set to vote on a recommendation that the governor delay Lucio's execution for at least 120 days.

Biden Needs To Revive The Iran Nuclear Deal

Iranian ballistic missile

Youtube Screenshot

Donald Trump was a fierce critic of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal negotiated under Barack Obama. Because of it, he said in 2018, "In just a short period of time, the world's leading state sponsor of terror will be on the cusp of acquiring the world's most dangerous weapons."

He pulled the plug, and what a difference it made. On Thursday, a group of 40 nuclear arms experts issued a statement estimating that today, Tehran would need only a week or two to produce enough weapons-grade uranium to make a bomb. Under the agreement, it would have taken a year.

Iran nuclear deal

On Brink Of Twitter Takeover, Musk Shows Why That's A Bad Idea

@LauraClawson

Elon Musk

Youtube Screenshot

Twitter’s board is close to a deal allowing Elon Musk to buy the company and take it private, in alarming news for anyone who doesn’t want a major social media platform controlled by an egomaniacal billionaire ranting about free speech while his signature company is being sued for racial discrimination.

Musk’s initial offer/threat to buy Twitter drew skepticism, but talks turned serious after he made progress in lining up financing, though it’s not yet a done deal and could—especially given who we’re talking about here—fall apart, perhaps in spectacular fashion.

Elon Musk
