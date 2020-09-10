Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019

The opinions that matter.

#EndorseThis: How Trump Encourages White Nationalist Violence And Terror

Now a Department of Homeland Security whistleblower has pointed America's attention to what has been obvious for years: White nationalist terrorism is a major threat to our lives and liberty -- and the Trump administration has done far too little to address this burgeoning menace. In fact, as this MeidasTouch video shows, Donald Trump has provoked and encouraged racist violence from the beginning of his presidency.

Trump deserves plenty of blame for this toxic excrescence, but too many of his fellow Republicans have gone along. The Republican leadership even allows QAnon, the anti-Semitic and racist conspiracy movement, to co-opt the party's Congressional candidates.

Why won't Republicans isolate these extremists and protect Lincoln's legacy?




WATCH: Scaramucci Says White House Officials Will Soon Resign In Disgust

Screenshot from CNN September 9, 2020 via Brad Reed/ YouTube

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

With the presidential election less than two months away, former Donald Trump ally Anthony Scaramucci — who briefly served as White House Communications director in the Trump administration in 2017 but is now a blistering critic of the president — is predicting that more Trump officials resign and speak out against Trump in the weeks to come. Scaramucci, during a CNN appearance yesterday, said he had "first-hand" knowledge of these resignations.

