The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Senate Parliamentarian Says Democrats Can't Pass $15 Wage In COVID Relief Bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled Senate cannot include President Joe Biden's proposed $15 per hour minimum wage in a $1.9 trillion coronavirus bill the party aims to pass without Republican votes, the body's parliamentarian ruled, a Bloomberg reporter said on Twitter on Thursday. Bloomberg White House reporter Jennifer Epstein tweeted that the Senate parliamentarian had "ruled minimum-wage boost out of order". Biden and many of his fellow Democrats want to more than double the minimum wage by 2025 to $15 per hour. They included the rise in his coronavirus relief bill to help ta...

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
$15 minimum wage

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

GOP Will Decline Until Trump Implodes -- Like His Abandoned Casino

Photo by Alec Perkins licensed under CC BY 2.0

"You don't have to be a genius to succeed in politics," the late Robert F. Kennedy once told a friend of mine. "But you do have to be able to count."

In a nutshell, that's why the Republican Party needs somehow to shed itself of former Boss Trump or, for practical purposes, cease to exist. Practical purposes defined as winning national elections.

Keep reading... Show less
donald trump gop

Close
Copy link