Pennsylvania Town’s ‘Election Integrity Law’ Shows Impact Of Trump’s Lies

Storm clouds gather over Lehigh Township on an August afternoon. - TNS

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — For the most part, the Board of Supervisors meeting was just like any other in this farming community. Approval of a $256,968.10 paving project. A kerfuffle with Parks and Rec over maintenance of a baseball field. Reports of an “out of control” landscaper destroying crops near Teel Road. Then came Resolution 2021-9. “[T]he following election integrity laws will be adhered to throughout the Lehigh Township community,” it began. It read like a proclamation straight from the Trump campaign. No more mail ballots, drop boxes, or “ballot harvesting” ― a phrase used by critics ...

UK Defense Minister Blames Trump ‘Peace Plan’ For Abrupt Taliban Takeover

Ben Wallace

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Many far-right MAGA Republicans are blaming President Joe Biden for the disaster in Afghanistan, where Taliban extremists have seized control following the withdrawal of U.S. troops — and are conveniently overlooking the fact that Biden was mostly following former President Donald Trump's plan for withdrawal. But one non-U.S. politician who isn't overlooking that fact is U.K. Defense Minister Ben Wallace, who was vehemently critical of Trump's "peace plan" for Afghanistan during an August 16 interview with BBC Breakfast.

Trump Scrubs Boasting About Afghan Agreement From Website

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Donald Trump, the former president, published several statements about Afghanistan on his personal website, including one bragging about his efforts to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan. As recently as April Trump wrote that pulling all U.S. troops "out of Afghanistan is a wonderful and positive thing to do. I planned to withdraw [from Afghanistan] on May 1, and we should keep as close to that schedule as possible."

That post, as well as others that mention Afghanistan, have been scrubbed from Trump's website in the past few days.

