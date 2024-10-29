Associated Press Exposes Fraudster Behind Claim That ABC Rigged Debate
An anonymous social media account that went by the name “Black Insurrectionist” was the origin of a false story about an “ABC whistleblower” that claimed Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris was given sample debate questions in advance. This baseless story was amplified by MAGA influencers and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
An Associated Press investigation recently revealed the person behind the account is a white man from New York named Jason G. Palmer, who “owes more than $6.7 million in back taxes to the state of New York” and has “repeatedly been accused of defrauding business partners and lenders.”
In September, the account claimed it would post an “affidavit” from an “ABC whistleblower” revealing that ABC News colluded with the Harris campaign for the September 10 presidential debate the network hosted. Black Insurrectionist wrote, “The affidavit states how the Harris campaign was given sample question[s] which were essentially the same questions that were given during the debate and separate assurances of fact checking Donald Trump and that she would NOT be fact checked.”
ABC categorically denied Black Insurrectionist’s claims. A network spokesperson told the Daily Beast, “Harris was not given any questions before the debate,” and, according to the outlet, “the spokesperson also said no aides were in contact with moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis.” When the account did release the supposed affidavit, there were internal inconsistencies and grammatical errors.
Right-wing media personalities and politicians, including Trump, spread the story even though the account had engaged in a slew of baseless conspiracy theories and violent pro-Trump rants. Turning Point USA contributor and podcast host Benny Johnson shared the supposed affidavit citing Black Insurrectionist, which was then reposted by Trump’s younger son Eric. Fox’s Maria Bartiromo then amplified the baseless claim on her Fox Business show and highlighted right-wing billionaire Bill Ackman’s post that further spread claims of an ABC whistleblower.
In October, the account also spread vile claims baselessly accusing Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, of sexually assaulting a student. Though some conspiracy theorists with prominent platforms, including Trump ally Laura Loomer, picked up the claims, others in right-wing media cautioned against the spread of the salacious allegations.
New reporting now shows that Black Insurrectionist was misleading about more than just the alleged ABC whistleblower. The Associated Press reported: “The Black Insurrectionist account is linked directly to Jason G. Palmer, who has his own questionable backstory, starting with the fact that he isn’t Black, according to an Associated Press review of public records, open source data and interviews with a half-dozen people who interacted closely with Palmer over the past two decades.
The records and personal accounts offer a portrait of an individual who has repeatedly been accused of defrauding business partners and lenders, has struggled with drug addiction and whose home was raided by the FBI over a decade ago. He also owes more than $6.7 million in back taxes to the state of New York.”
Black Insurrectionist’s X account was deleted several hours after the AP first reached out to Palmer for comment.
Reprinted with permission from Media Matters.
