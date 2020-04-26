Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Must-Watch SNL: Dr. Fauci Interprets Trump's Howlers

As a heroic scientist trying to save America from a raging pandemic (and a raging lunatic president), Dr. Anthony Fauci has every reason to hope he might be portrayed someday by Brad Pitt. But he didn't even have to wait for the movie version.

Saturday Night Live made Dr. Fauci's dream come true this weekend, with Pitt appearing solo in an uproariously funny sketch as he tries to explain away idiotic Trump gaffes.

Will we have a coronavirus vaccine "relatively soon," as Trump said? Well, yes – if "relatively" means relative to the geological timeline of planet Earth.

In a moving conclusion, Pitt breaks character to articulate what we all feel about Dr. Fauci and everyone on the front line.

Not to be missed. Just click.


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Red State Senators Fighting Federal Aid To Blue States

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)

A growing number of Republican senators are saying Democratic-controlled states should not receive any federal assistance to help cover coronavirus related deficits — even though those blue states pay more into federal taxes than they receive.

In the past weeks, Democrats have proposed helping states such as New York and New Jersey — which are facing the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the country — with federal aid to make up for the lost tax revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A bipartisan group of governors say the aid is necessary to make up for the impending budget shortfalls they are about to face.

Keep reading... Show less
Mitch McConnell