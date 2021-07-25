The National Memo Logo

Anti-Mask Protester Assaults Breast Cancer Patient At Los Angeles Hospital

Right-wing anti-mask protesters outside Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles

Anti-mask protesters brawled with a breast-cancer patient outside a Los Angeles hospital Thursday, with one anti-masker shoving and punching the woman. The right-wingers swarmed Cedars-Sinai Breast Health Services to protest the hospital's mask policy, Vice reported. Patient Kate Burns told them to go away. “I've just gone through f---ing breast cancer," Burns said in footage captured by local videographer Vishal Singh. “And you motherf------ are here." As the argument escalated, one right-wing protester shoved Burns and punched her multiple times. Burns noted that chemotherapy treatments for cancer ofte...

Will Americans Go Backward Into Disease And Depression, With Trump?

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, left, and former President Donald Trump.

Photo by Kevin McCarthy (Public domain)

In the professional stratum of politics, few verities are treated with more reverence than the outcome of next year's midterm, when the Republican Party is deemed certain to recapture majorities in the House and Senate. With weary wisdom, any pol or pundit will cite the long string of elections that buttress this prediction.

Political history also tells us that many factors can influence an electoral result, including a national crisis or a change in economic conditions — in other words, things can change and even midterm elections are not entirely foretold. There have been a few exceptions to this rule, too.

