#EndorseThis: Randy Rainbow Trolls Anti-Vaxxers With 'Rent' Song Parody

Image via YouTube

In parody singer Randy Rainbow's latest video , the satirist starts out with a faux interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, where he asks why the hell we’re still having to discuss the effectiveness of vaccines against the virus. When a clip of Harris plays explaining the Biden administration’s campaign for vaccination, Rainbow interjects, saying, “Good luck, because the messaging is all over the place — the far right is taking medical advice from Joe Rogan, and now this whole thing has been politicized on all sides.”

This is when Rainbow begins to start parodying the barrage of anti-Vaxxers to the tune of a "Tango: Maureen”, a hit from the 1996 musical Rent.

Watch Randy Rainbow Trolls Anti-Vaxxers With 'Rent' Song Parody:

Endorse This

National Review Rejects RNC Censure Of Cheney And Kinzinger As ‘Morally Repellent’

Reps. Liz Cheney, left, and Adam Kinzinger, center, with members of House Select Committee

On Friday, February 4, the Republican National Committee voted to formally censure Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois for their work on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s select committee on the January 6, 2021 insurrection. Liberal Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent was quick to slam the RNC as morally bankrupt, but the criticism not only came from the left; the following day, the conservative National Review published a scathing editorial attacking the RNC in no uncertain terms.

“The Republican National Committee has voted to formally censure Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for ‘actions in their positions as members of the January 6th Select Committee not befitting Republican members of Congress,’” the Review’s editorial board wrote. “This is both morally repellent and politically self-destructive.”

conservative national review

Kinzinger Blasts Trump As ‘Worst President Ever’ In Wide-Ranging Interview

@wallein

Rep. Adam Kinzinger

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois has already said he will not seek another term in the House—though he has left open the possibility of returning to political office at some point in the future. A big part of this play is that Kinzinger, along with neo-conservatives like Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), are battling to regain control over a political party now inundated with more flagrantly corrupt, more flagrantly authoritarian, and more flagrantly incompetent officials like Sen. Josh Hawley and Reps. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) ascending to prominence. There was a time when people who acted and spoke like Louie Gohmert weren’t the majority.

As a result, Kinzinger and Cheney have been censured by the Republican Party for their participation in the single most important investigation of an attempted coup d’etat in recent memory. Kinzinger has hit the media circuit to make the case for democracy. Speaking on CNN and MSNBC in interviews on Monday, Kinzinger slammed everyone from Donald Trump to Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Unlike other anti-MAGA, anti-Big Lie conservatives, Kinzinger isn’t running for office and has decided he is going to hit his fellow Republicans where it hurts: with the truth.

adam kinzinger
