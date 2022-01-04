The National Memo Logo

Anti-Vaxxers Make Insane Claim About Betty White's Death

Anti-vaxxers are insidious pests that refuse to shut up or go away (or until Covid ends them), and it's the job of every patriotic American to mock and shame them out of existence. Just when you thought these lunatics couldn't possibly stoop any lower in their infinite quest to spread lies and misinformation, they managed to find the bottom in their claims surrounding the passing of beloved actress Betty White.

On New Year's Eve, the celebrated and universally loved Golden Girl actress Betty White died at age 99, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday. While every single normal human being on the planet was weeping with sorrow and racing to post their condolences on social media, bottom-feeding anti-vaxxers were blatantly lying about her death.

Users on Twitter and Facebook shared an image containing a quote reading, “‘Eat healthy and get all your vaccines. I just got boosted today.’ - Betty White, Dec. 28th, 2021,” alongside a link to an article in Minnesota news outlet Crow River Media, titled, “Betty White: I’m lucky to still be in good health.” And one poster stooped even lower by sharing a totally fabricated quote with a caption that reads, “Died 3 days later! Coincidence.”

Here's a collection of completely false quotes/images via Snopes.com:


Sigh. Is there truly no end to these vile people's stupidity and despicable lies?

The fabricated posts forced Jeff Witjas, the late actress' agent, to respond. He noted that he had no idea of White’s vaccination status overall.


“But I do know for a fact that a booster was not involved at all in Betty’s passing,” Witjas told The News. “That seems to be the story out there, and it’s just not true. Betty passed due to natural causes.”

He said she had been “well taken care of” by people who were supremely careful about their shots.

“People can do what they want to do. But they shouldn’t hang it on Betty for any reason. It’s just not right. It’s not her legacy,” Witjas said. “She was never a political person when she lived. I would certainly hate to see her become politicized in passing.”

Of course, leave it to these downright vile cretins to not only keep politicizing a public health emergency nearly two years in. Worse yet, smear the legacy of one of the most beloved actresses to walk the planet.

Betty White

Biden Seeks To Reform Exploitative Meat Packing And Poultry Industry

On Monday, President Joe Biden hosted a virtual discussion alongside Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Attorney General Merrick Garland to discuss plans to overhaul the meat and poultry industry. Notably absent from Biden’s panel with agriculture and farming industry leaders were talks of the ongoing pandemic, which has killed more than 250 workers employed by the five largest meatpacking companies in the country in 2020 alone. More than 59,000 of those workers contracted COVID-19 over the course of 2020, according to a congressional report released last October. The companies—which include Cargill, JBS Foods, National Beef, Smithfield Foods, and Tyson foods—weren’t named during the afternoon discussion, though Biden and others alluded to the “top four processing firms” that they feel are taking advantage of farmers and ranchers.

According to a fact sheet on Biden’s latest decision to unveil The Biden-⁠Harris Action Plan for a Fairer, More Competitive, and More Resilient Meat and Poultry Supply Chain, “Four large meat-packing companies control 85 percent of the beef market. In poultry, the top four processing firms control 54 percent of the market. And in pork, the top four processing firms control about 70 percent of the market.” Much of the panel was about making a more equitable meat and poultry industry by incentivizing farmers and ranchers with various funding options to expand or build new facilities and research new ways of doing business. Little was said about the most marginalized workforce included in that industry, save for promises of potential great wages for those in rural communities and additional training for workers. “Capitalism without competition isn’t capitalism. It’s exploitation,” Biden said at one point.

Agriculture

Hypocritical GOP Governor Begging Joe Biden For Covid Bailout He Helped Create

The Odd Virus Attacking Republican Governors
The Odd Virus Attacking Republican Governors

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Republicans across the board have done everything they can to not work productively on a course of action that might succeed in protecting the public and controlling the spread of the virus. The first step, led by the incompetent Trump administration, was to deny the serious nature of the pandemic. The second step was to blame China for the pandemic while both denying the seriousness of the event and not doing anything about it. The third step was to maintain that the virus, which has taken almost 1 million American lives—and claimed the lives of countless others due to the stresses on our health care infrastructure—was not serious, and any attempts at mitigating its spread through public policy were an affront to Americans’ constitutional rights.

Some of the guiltiest purveyors of misinformation and deadly public policy are the Republican officials in Texas. Whether it is Sen. Ted Cruz and his blindingly sociopathic hypocrisy, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s alternate race-baiting and declaration that grandparents should sacrifice their lives for capitalism, or Gov. Greg Abbott suing the Biden administration to stop the enactment of mask mandates, Texas Republicans have invited the fourth COVID surge in the form of the omicron variant into their state. Of course, people like Abbott are utterly shameless. He has alternated between telling the federal government to stop overreaching, and using his office to completely overreach on behalf of spreading COVID-19.

Keep reading... Show less
