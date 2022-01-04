Anti-Vaxxers Make Insane Claim About Betty White's Death
Anti-vaxxers are insidious pests that refuse to shut up or go away (or until Covid ends them), and it's the job of every patriotic American to mock and shame them out of existence. Just when you thought these lunatics couldn't possibly stoop any lower in their infinite quest to spread lies and misinformation, they managed to find the bottom in their claims surrounding the passing of beloved actress Betty White.
On New Year's Eve, the celebrated and universally loved Golden Girl actress Betty White died at age 99, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday. While every single normal human being on the planet was weeping with sorrow and racing to post their condolences on social media, bottom-feeding anti-vaxxers were blatantly lying about her death.
Users on Twitter and Facebook shared an image containing a quote reading, “‘Eat healthy and get all your vaccines. I just got boosted today.’ - Betty White, Dec. 28th, 2021,” alongside a link to an article in Minnesota news outlet Crow River Media, titled, “Betty White: I’m lucky to still be in good health.” And one poster stooped even lower by sharing a totally fabricated quote with a caption that reads, “Died 3 days later! Coincidence.”
Here's a collection of completely false quotes/images via Snopes.com:
Sigh. Is there truly no end to these vile people's stupidity and despicable lies?
The fabricated posts forced Jeff Witjas, the late actress' agent, to respond. He noted that he had no idea of White’s vaccination status overall.
“But I do know for a fact that a booster was not involved at all in Betty’s passing,” Witjas told The News. “That seems to be the story out there, and it’s just not true. Betty passed due to natural causes.”
He said she had been “well taken care of” by people who were supremely careful about their shots.
“People can do what they want to do. But they shouldn’t hang it on Betty for any reason. It’s just not right. It’s not her legacy,” Witjas said. “She was never a political person when she lived. I would certainly hate to see her become politicized in passing.”
Of course, leave it to these downright vile cretins to not only keep politicizing a public health emergency nearly two years in. Worse yet, smear the legacy of one of the most beloved actresses to walk the planet.