At Hearing, Sen. Whitehouse Blasts Barrett Nomination As Dark-Money Maneuver To Rig Courts

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse

Photo by New America/ CC BY 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

During her Senate confirmation hearings this week, Judge Amy Coney Barrett — President Donald Trump's far-right nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court — has been questioned by Democratic senators who include Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island. Whitehouse, during his questioning, focused heavily on some of the conservative groups and judicial activists that are pushing aggressively for Barrett's confirmation — and Whitehouse laid out, in detail, the right-wing scheme to "rig" the federal courts.

Displaying some charts to make his point, Whitehouse noted that Barrett's supporters include the Judicial Crisis Network and the Federalist Society and described the connections between those groups. One chart depicted dollar signs and was broken down into three parts: the Network, the Society and various "legal groups."

The Rhode Island Democrat, holding up that chart, explained, "This, more and more, looks like it's not three schemes, but it's one scheme — with the same funders selecting judges, funding campaigns for the judges, and then, showing up in court in these orchestrated amicus flotillas to tell the judges what to do."

Whitehouse argued, "It's a $250 million dark money operation, (and) $250 million is a lot of money to spend if you aren't getting anything for it. So, that raises the question: what are they getting for it?"

The things that "dark money operation" wants, Whitehouse stressed, include rulings hostile to gay rights, same-sex marriage and abortion rights. The senator referenced Roe v. Wade and Obergefell v. Hodges, two Supreme Court rulings that infuriated social conservatives, as well as rulings that upheld the Affordable Care Act of 2010.

"That's where the contest is," Whitehouse warned. "That's where the Republican Party platform tells us to look: at how they want judges to rule to reverse Roe, to reverse the Obamacare cases and to reverse Obergefell and take away gay marriage. That is their stated objective and plan. Why not take them at their word?"

The Judicial Crisis Network is headed by right-wing activist Carrie Severino, a former clerk for Justice Clarence Thomas. And Sheldon noted that Barrett's supporters are strident opponents of Obamacare. If Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court this month, one of the first cases she might be asked to decide after the presidential election is a Republican lawsuit that seeks to strike down Obamacare as unconstitutional.

Whitehouse said of Severino, "The woman who helped choose this nominee has written briefs for Republican senators attacking the ACA. Don't say the ACA is not an issue here. And by the way, the Judicial Crisis Network funds the Republican attorneys general — funds RAGA, the Republican Attorneys General Association. And it funds individual Republican attorneys general. And guess who the plaintiffs are in the Affordable Care Act case? Republican attorneys general."

Watch the clip below:

Sen. Whitehouse Gives Presentation On 'Dark Money' Influence On Supreme Court Nomination | MSNBC www.youtube.com

Accused Michigan Terrorists Also Discussed ’Taking Out’ Virginia Governor

@Scout_Finch
Photo from @r_shugart/ Twitter

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

Federal courts reporter Robert Snell of The Detroit News has been reporting on Tuesday's hearing to determine whether three accused Michigan terrorists—Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, and Daniel Harris—should be released on bond pending trial. FBI Special Agent Richard Trask outlined new details about the terrorist conspiracy, including the fact the group discussed "taking out" another governor in addition to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

Where would they get the idea to target both Whitmer and Northam? Where indeed.



Make no mistake about it, there's a straight line between Donald Trump's dangerous rhetoric and the violence these men were planning. In fact, as Trask outlined in court today, these men went far beyond brash talk. They mapped out Whitmer's home, did surveillance on her vacation home as recently as September, trained with weapons deep in the woods of Michigan, traveled to Wisconsin for weapons training, used encrypted apps to conceal their communications, discussed using a boat as the getaway vehicle for the Whitmer kidnapping, and even talked about abandoning the governor in the middle of Lake Michigan.

The name of their group chat was "Fuck Around and Find Out." They assigned code names for each member.


Two of the 13 accused men, Harris and Morrison, are former United States Marines.

Given the number of conspirators, the vast amount of evidence the FBI compiled, the growing threat of far-right extremism, the encouragement of the current occupant of the White House, and the disturbingly close connections to law enforcement like Sheriff Dar Leaf of Barry County, Michigan, and elected officials, it is likely these charges are just the beginning of this conspiracy, not the end.

