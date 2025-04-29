Donald Trump Has A Family Policy -- Now Stop Laughing!
The animating beliefs of this administration range from dangerously wrong to head-spinningly crazy. Tariffs are in the first tranche, along with the myth that NATO has been ripping off the United States for decades, that immigrants commit more crimes than native-born Americans and that "He who saves his country commits no crime" (just to name four). The beliefs that vaccines cause autism, that fluoridated water is a public health threat, that threatening allies and neighbors enhances national security, and that taxing foreign holders of Treasuries would be a good way to solve the (nonexistent) problem of trade deficits belong in the second tranche.
The Trump administration marries insane ideas to gross, bullying tactics. But even when this administration stumbles upon an idea that is not deranged, illegal or immoral, it has the capacity to do great harm. I'm thinking of the reported plans to encourage marriage and motherhood. The administration is considering proposals to award mothers $5,000 "baby bonuses," to reserve 30 percent of Fulbright scholarships to parents, to reduce the costs of IVF (not clear how) and to fund programs to educate women about ovulation cycles (I kid you not).
I've been promoting marriage for decades, not as part of a religious agenda but as the result of studying the social science literature demonstrating that marriage makes adults happier than non-marriage and that stable, two-parent homes are the very best environment for raising children, building thriving neighborhoods and reducing crime, homelessness and substance abuse.
The Trump administration cannot adopt this message without turning it rancid. If you hope to persuade people, you must start by showing good faith — that your intentions for them are good. This crowd has displayed open contempt for women — at least those women who vote for the other party or otherwise assert their individuality. In light of the president's apparent requirement that any nominee for a major cabinet role have at least one serious accusation of sexual misconduct, the vice president's sneers about "childless cat ladies" seem mild. Matt Gaetz, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Pete Hegseth, and Linda McMahon all trailed accusations that would have been disqualifying in any other administration. (Only Gaetz was undone.)
But then, the thrice-married, adulterous president himself has been found legally liable for sexual assault in the E. Jean Carroll case and has been accused of similar behavior half a dozen or more times by other women. What that may mean is that Trump must convince himself and others that accusations of sexual misconduct are always and everywhere "fake news." Also, he just doesn't give a damn. Trump has endorsed and campaigned with sexual predators ranging from Roy Moore to Herschel Walker, and one of his first acts as president in the second term was to effectuate the release of Andrew and Tristan Tate from custody in Romania on rape and human trafficking charges. (So they can effectuate releases from foreign countries.)
The Trump crowd's approach to fertility is not the joy of parenthood or the warmth of close families. It's more like the "great replacement" theory made flesh. As Elon Musk admits, he wants a "legion" of offspring "before the apocalypse" and is creating a harem to achieve it. He has been married but is also father to at least 14 children by four different women and willing to outsource his semen upon request. "No romance or anything," he explained to one baby mama, "just sperm."
It's remarkable to consider that Musk is a pin-up for the GOP these days. I well remember the party of "family values." Musk is the most famous progenitor of illegitimacy in the world. (William Bennett, call your office.)
The Trump crowd worries about America's declining fertility rate and yet treats immigration as a mortal threat.
You don't convince women in a free country to have more babies for the sake of the fatherland. If you want to encourage family formation and increase the birth rate, you can't treat women as breeder mares. It helps to model good behavior. That includes being good husbands who don't cheat on their wives, good fathers who actually live with their kids, and good parents who don't commit or condone adultery.
Baby bonuses have been tried in other countries with poor results. Hungary, Singapore, South Korea, and Russia have all adopted policies to support families that are far more generous than what the Trump administration is considering, but the results have been disappointing.
There are many things governments can do to ease the burden on parents — tax credits, parental leave and banning smartphones in schools, among other ideas — but policymakers should keep their expectations in check about the effect these initiatives will have on fertility. If they just make family life easier and better, that's a good start. But frankly, we'd all be better off if the Trump people stay far away from family policy, lest they besmirch it.
Mona Charen is policy editor of The Bulwark and host of the "Beg to Differ" podcast. Her new book, Hard Right: The GOP's Drift Toward Extremism, is available now.
Reprinted with permission from Creators.
