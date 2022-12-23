Far-Right House Republicans Vote To Kill Child Sex Abuse Protection Act
The bipartisan Respect for Child Survivors Act, a law that would aid victims of child sex abuse and their families, just passed the House in a 385-28 vote.
All 28 votes against the bill came from Republicans.
The bill would require the FBI to form multi-disciplinary teams to aid sex abuse victims and their families in order to prevent re-traumatization from investigation and any cases from being dropped. These teams would include “investigative personnel, mental health professionals, medical personnel, family advocacy workers, child advocacy workers, and prosecutors,” Newsweek reported.
Senators John Cornyn (R-TX), Chris Coons (D-DE), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) introduced the legislation.
“I applaud Senator Cornyn’s leadership on this issue to correct an egregious wrong committed by certain FBI agents regarding their treatment of victims of sexual abuse,”said Sen. Graham.“Requiring the FBI to use appropriate, tried and true methods to interview child victims will help ensure the FBI’s failure in the Nassar case doesn’t happen again. This legislation will make it clear that we expect better.”
However, not all Republicans expect better from the FBI, it seems.
The bill was opposed by the following GOP Representatives: Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar (Arizona); Dan Bishop and Virginia Foxx (North Carolina); Lauren Boebert (Colorado), Mo Brooks and Barry Moore (Alabama); Louie Gohmert, Ronny Jackson, Troy Nehls, Chip Roy, and Michael Cloud (Texas); Andrew Clyde, Jody Hice, Austin Scott, and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Georgia); James Comer and Thomas Massie (Kentucky); Rick Crawford (Arkansas); Byron Donalds and John Rutherford (Florida.); Bob Good (Virginia), Clay Higgins (Louisiana), Tom McClintock (California), Ralph Norman (South Carolina), Scott Perry (Pennsylvania.), Matt Rosendale (Montana), and Jeff Van Drew (New Jersey).
Despite this, the bill is supported by the Rape Abuse & Incest National Network, the National District Attorneys Association, Army of Survivors, the National Children’s Alliance, Keep Kids Safe, Together for Girls, Darkness to Light, the Monique Burr Foundation for Children, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP), and the Brave Movement.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.