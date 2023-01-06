Insurrection Conspirator Says He Will Expose Greene's 'Crime'
Ali Alexander is one of the central figures in the planning of the January 6, 2021 “Stop the Steal” event that was used as a distraction for the more insidious attempt to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election. Alexander is also a far-right conspiracy theorist who has already testified and lied to Congress about his participation in the events of January 6.
As evidence has mounted, Alexander has looked to prove his innocence in the nefarious activities surrounding the attempted coup d’état on that day by placing the blame on everyone else besides himself. It has amounted to a transparent plea to federal and state authorities for immunity in return for evidence against his fellow conspirators.
One of those fellow-conspirators, according to Alexander, is Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Alexander has long named Greene as one of the high-ranking government participants in the January 6 festivities. But Alexander has also remained rather mum on the details of his interactions with important Republican operators. On Thursday, Alexander decided to break his silence and went live on Telegram. He had a lot to say about Greene.
Grab your popcorn.
Warning: Alexander, like everyone involved in the “Stop the Steal” scam, is a scumbag and says scumbag things and uses scumbag language.
The audio begins with a voice-breaking Alexander exclaiming, “I will not suffer this harlot. I will not be taught vows and loyalty, commitment from a whore!” It’s the kind of eloquence we have come to expect from the right-wing conspiracy theorists in our country these days. But let us be clear: Alexander wants you to know he isn’t enjoying being the scapegoat for his whiter counterparts.
“You have got me mistaken for some damn fool.” Well, I mean, saying you are buddies with people like Paul Gosar and Mo Brooks and Greene is sort of like saying you are a fool, but please go on. “A fool, Ali Alexander has never been called.” Wait, you just said that.
”In the coming days, I am going to reveal that Marjorie Taylor Greene, in my summation and the summation of lawyers, committed a crime.” Now this is something fun! Of course, people like Alexander and Steve Bannon and Donald Trump and even Greene say a lot of untrue things in the form of exclamatory statements of secret evidence—all of the time.
”That crime is going to be handed to the state of Georgia.” Hehe. Also, MyPillow guy Mike Lindell says things like this all the time. Alexander goes on to say that while it will be up to Georgia officials to decide whether or not they will pursue this “evidence,” Alexander believes that “the House Ethics Committee, and House rules, must expel Marjorie Taylor Greene, when this evidence comes to light.”
He proceeds to use another offensive descriptor for Greene before concluding, “I am done with you. You are lukewarm and I am spitting you out of my mouth. You played me and no more.” Alexander then pauses before teasing out a classically conservative bit of possibly defamatory mudslinging: “Everyone will know about your drunken night because the consultants that have drunk with you will have to choose whether they fear me or whether they fear you. And they fear me Marge.”
What this evidence is, if there is any, remains to be seen. We know that Greene as been rather loose with her ability to tell the truth in every and all contexts, including courts of law. However, like all of the conservatives involved in lying about the results of the past elections, Alexander has zero integrity as a witness. It is a liars’ pit of lying. Like rats in a sinking cage—just less cute.
\u201cAli Alexander is threatening to release evidence that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene "committed a crime" that will get her expelled from Congress: "I will not suffer this harlot. I will not be taught vows and loyalty, commitment from a whore!"\u201d— Right Wing Watch (@Right Wing Watch) 1672933349
It was only two years ago that these two were having so much fun together on Twitter.
\u201cSeems like it was planned 12/30/2020. \u201cIf they do this, everyone can guess what me and 500,000 others will do to that building. 1776 is *always* an option.\u201d\u201d— Righteous Babe (@Righteous Babe) 1610041862
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.
