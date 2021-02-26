Violence-Prone Capitol Rioter Harassed Omar And Tlaib With Greene In 2019
CNN recently reported that conservative livestreamer and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene ally Anthony Aguero, who has a history of violence, recently admitted that he entered the Capitol as part of the deadly January 6 insurrection attempt. Aguero previously went to the Capitol with Greene in February 2019, where they attempted to harass Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) for being Muslim.
Before getting elected, Greene was a right-wing commentator who frequently encouraged violence against members of Congress and pushed dangerous conspiracy theories. She has repeatedly targeted Muslims, including Omar and Tlaib.
On February 22, 2019, Greene filmed herself visiting the Capitol in an attempt to confront various members of Congress. Aguero was one of the people accompanying her. While at the Capitol, Greene and her companions visited the offices of Omar and Tlaib and attacked them for being Muslim. (The two representatives were not present in the video but members of their staff were.)
During the video, which is no longer available online, Greene falsely claimed that Omar and Tlaib are illegitimate members of Congress because they took their congressional oaths of office on the Quran. She also said that she wanted to make them retake their oath on the Bible. She further claimed that they "really should go back to the Middle East if they support Sharia." In addition to being bigoted, her remarks are also ignorant as their oaths were legitimate and neither representative is from the Middle East. The Southern Poverty Law Center previously reported on Greene and her visit in an August 16, 2019, article.
A little less than two years later, Aguero entered the Capitol during the January 6 attack.
CNN's Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck reported on February 24 that "Aguero, a conservative livestreamer, activist and associate of Greene, said on video following the January 6 assault on the Capitol that he had been among those who entered and attacked those who falsely claimed it was done by 'Antifa.'" CNN also documented that "Greene and Aguero have worked closely together over the years," including visiting "lawmakers' offices together":
Greene and Aguero have worked closely together over the years on causes such as immigration and the border wall and have attended pro-Trump rallies together. In many since-deleted videos saved by CNN's KFile, Greene repeatedly calls Aguero "amazing" and a "friend." On social media, Aguero has called Greene "one of my closest friends."
…
Aguero and Greene have worked closely together over the years, particularly before her run for Congress.
The pair spoke at a small pro-border wall rally in Washington in February 2019, visited lawmakers' offices together, made a trip along the border together and sat together in the special backstage section of a Trump rally in February 2019.
Video of Greene and Aguero going to the offices of Reps. Omar and Tlaib can be seen below.
The following are pictures of Aguero in their offices:
CNN additionally reported, "Aguero also has a history of criminal violence, according to online court records. In 2010, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor family violence assault causing serious bodily injury. In 2015, he was convicted of felony vehicular assault while intoxicated and sentenced to two years in Texas state prison."
Greene recently harassed Rep. Marie Newman (D-IL), who has a transgender daughter, with hateful anti-transgender rhetoric. Rep. Omar tweeted today: "Not surprised this ignorant hateful conspiracy theorist, is continuing to harass members of Congress with her bigoted views even as a colleague." Omar accompanied her remarks with video of Greene's 2019 visit to the Capitol.
