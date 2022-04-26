Whining 'Marshall Law' Margie Blames Media For Her Dismal Reputation
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) recently gave an interview to Militant Church, a Catholic right-wing media outlet, in which she blamed the press – not her own actions and frequent gaffes – for the abysmal reputation that she has earned in the eyes of the American public.
"They don't really know me. And the reason that they don't know who I truly am is the media created a character of me and that's the character that they want to present to the American people," Greene claimed to host Michael Voris.
(She may have meant to use the term "caricature," but whatever. Who knows. My bad, I guess.)
"They don't want the American people to know that I'm a wife, a mother, and that I think being a mother is the best part of my life. They don't want the American people to understand that I'm actually very smart, successful in business, great with strategy, and very passionate and committed to serving in Congress but actually changing the way Congress works," she said.
"The media just doesn't want anyone to know that. They don't want anyone to like me," Greene complained, "because if they like me, then my ideas and policies and legislation will be successful. And the media is 'America Last.'"
See below via Right-Wing Watch:
In an interview with the right-wing Catholic organization Church Militant, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene complains that people don't really know her "because the media created a character of me": "They don't want the American people to understand that I'm actually very smart."pic.twitter.com/wIcJ5hDA10— Right Wing Watch (@Right Wing Watch) 1650916468
Greene's first term in the House of Representatives began with her objecting to President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election and has been defined by her having latched onto former President Donald Trump's lie that the contest was stolen.
On Monday, text messages relating to the January 6th, 2021 Capitol insurrection between Greene and then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows showed that Greene lacks a basic grasp of fundamental topics.
"In our private chat with only Members, several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall law," Greene wrote on January 17th. "I don't know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him. They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else!"
Solid plan: Twitter had some feedback for the freshman conspiracy theorist lawmaker.
If you have to spell it out it isn\u2019t true— BBQ, mud bugs, and peace (@BBQ, mud bugs, and peace) 1650916951
Marshall law— asphyxious \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddf1\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf8 (@asphyxious \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddf1\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf8) 1650917597
"Gazpacho police"— Pineapple Swifty \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83e\udd18 (@Pineapple Swifty \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08\ud83e\udd18) 1650916646
What?! I\u2019ve read quotes of things she had said. She\u2019s a stupid idiot. Only stupid people feel compelled to say they are smart.— LiberalNancyinTulsa (@LiberalNancyinTulsa) 1650919647
It also bears noting the irony of Greene whining about not being "liked" when she aligns herself with the "fuck your feelings" Trump cult. And, like Trump, Greene was suspended from Twitter for spreading misleading information and outright propaganda.
Incredibly, later in the same interview, Greene called the Capitol a "glass castle that's empty of anything good" and referred to Congress as a "ship of fools" for whom she has "no respect." How this will endear her to more people is perplexing.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tells Michael Voris of the radical right-wing Catholic organization Church Militant that D.C. is "so incredibly pathetic" that she has no respect for the Capitol or the government.pic.twitter.com/yac6IWyVvq— Right Wing Watch (@Right Wing Watch) 1650916868
Greene also told Voris that "I don't even know why God has not destroyed us."
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sat down for an interview with Michael Voris of the radical right-wing Catholic organization Church Militant, where she declared that the "spiritual character" of America has become so evil that "I don't even know why God has not destroyed us."pic.twitter.com/rl8me34u4D— Right Wing Watch (@Right Wing Watch) 1650916116
