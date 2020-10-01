Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Far Right, Proud Boys Cheer Trump’s Call To ’Stand By’

Proud Boys join neo-Confederate protest in Pittsboro, NC, Oct. 29, 2019

Photo by Anthony Crider/ CC BY 2.0

Reprinted with permission from MediaMatters

During Tuesday's presidential debate, President Donald Trump was asked by Fox News anchor and moderator Chris Wallace to condemn white supremacist groups, and the president responded with a direct plea to the violent, neo-fascist "Proud Boys" gang, telling them to "stand back and stand by."

Immediately, members of the group and far-right reactionaries celebrated the president's statement.

The Proud Boys (via Telegram)

Proud Boys TelegramProud Boys Telegram 2Proud Boys Stand By

The Proud Boys (via Parler)

h/t Karina Brown

Joe Biggs Proud Boys 2Enrique Tarrio Proud Boys

Nick Ochs (via Telegram)

Nick Ochs Proud Boys

Cassandra Fairbanks (via Twitter)

Fairbanks Proud Boys 1Fairbanks Proud Boys 2

Milo Yiannopoulos (via Telegram)

Milo Proud Boys

Richard Spencer (via Twitter)

Richard Spencer Proud Boys

Nick Monroe (via Telegram)

Nick Monroe Proud Boys

Jean-François Gariépy (via Twitter)

Jean Francous Gariepy Proud Boys

On pro-Trump site TheDonald.win

The Donald Win Proud Boys

As a former Department of Homeland Security intelligence analyst told The Daily Beast's Will Sommer, this all could have grave consequences in the coming months:

Daryl Johnson, a former Department of Homeland Security intelligence analyst who in 2009 warned of the growing threat of far-right militias, told The Daily Beast that "within the context of Trump's statements which insinuate future voter fraud, a rigged election, etc., [it] sounds like a subtle endorsement of future use violence by the Proud Boys. Again, another statement by the president that fans the flames of fear and seems to support violent far right groups, rather than condemn them."
Portland Sheriff: Hell No, l Don’t Support Trump

Portland Sheriff Mike Reese

Photo from Sheriff Mike Reese/ Twitter

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese of Portland, OR. quickly shut down President Donald Trump's claim that he endorsed him for the upcoming presidential election.

During the first presidential debate on Tuesday night, Reese took to Twitter with his reaction to Trump's remarks as he confirmed he has never supported Trump. In addition, he also made it clear he has no intent on supporting the president going forward.

mike reese