Far Right, Proud Boys Cheer Trump’s Call To ’Stand By’
October 01 | 2020
Photo by Anthony Crider/ CC BY 2.0
Reprinted with permission from MediaMatters
During Tuesday's presidential debate, President Donald Trump was asked by Fox News anchor and moderator Chris Wallace to condemn white supremacist groups, and the president responded with a direct plea to the violent, neo-fascist "Proud Boys" gang, telling them to "stand back and stand by."
Chris Wallace: "Are you willing, tonight, to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they nee… https://t.co/S58cOWUbQx— Axios (@Axios)1601432124.0
Immediately, members of the group and far-right reactionaries celebrated the president's statement.
The Proud Boys (via Telegram)
The Proud Boys (via Parler)
Nick Ochs (via Telegram)
Cassandra Fairbanks (via Twitter)
Milo Yiannopoulos (via Telegram)
Richard Spencer (via Twitter)
Nick Monroe (via Telegram)
Jean-François Gariépy (via Twitter)
On pro-Trump site TheDonald.win
As a former Department of Homeland Security intelligence analyst told The Daily Beast's Will Sommer, this all could have grave consequences in the coming months:
Daryl Johnson, a former Department of Homeland Security intelligence analyst who in 2009 warned of the growing threat of far-right militias, told The Daily Beast that "within the context of Trump's statements which insinuate future voter fraud, a rigged election, etc., [it] sounds like a subtle endorsement of future use violence by the Proud Boys. Again, another statement by the president that fans the flames of fear and seems to support violent far right groups, rather than condemn them."
