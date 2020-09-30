Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Watch: Trump Tells White Supremacists To ’Stand By

Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour

Donald Trump on Tuesday refused to condemn the white supremacists who have been purposefully causing chaos and committing violence at racial justice protests across the country.

"Proud Boys, stand back and stand by. But I'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about antifa and the left," Trump said — a comment that does not condemn the violence white supremacists have carried out at protests.

The moment came when debate moderator Chris Wallace asked Trump to specifically condemn the actions of white supremacists, who Trump's own FBI director said are a danger and account for the majority of the domestic terrorism threats in the country.

Trump's own appointees have been accused of downplaying white supremacist violence at the protests, instead choosing to push accusations that the violence is from "antifa," another name for loosely connected anti-fascist activists, according to a whistleblower complaint.

White supremacists have specifically gone to racial justice protests across the country to incite violence in order to hijack the message of fighting for equality and against systemic racism.

Back in June, three Nevada white supremacists were charged after they allegedly plotted to go to a protest in Las Vegas with Molotov cocktails. The men were part of the "Boogaloo" movement, a group of far-right extremists hoping to cause a second civil war.

Trump also defended Kyle Rittenhouse, a white teenager who is charged with shooting and killing two people at a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

One theory is that Trump has been trying to cause chaos in the run-up to the election, as his campaign thinks it will help his reelection bid.

Polls, however, show that the violence and chaos is not helping Trump's reelection bid.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

Donald Trump
