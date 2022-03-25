The National Memo Logo

Conspiracist Ginni Thomas Repeatedly Urged Mark Meadows To Overturn 2020 Election

Ginni Thomas

The Washington Post and CBS broke a bombshell of a story on Thursday: a series of text messages sent between Ginni Thomas, spouse of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and then-Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows from early November 2020 to mid-January 2021, in which conservative activist Thomas urged Meadows to keep up efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. CNN broke the story that the January 6 House Select Committee has obtained these text messages, but the Post and CBS have actually obtained them—all 29 of them.

“Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!...You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice,” Thomas texted to Meadows on Nov. 10, 2020 after the major media outlets declared Joe Biden the winner. “The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.”

In a text from Meadows to Thomas on November 24, he told her: “This is a fight of good versus evil. [...] Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs. Do not grow weary in well doing. The fight continues. I have staked my career on it. Well at least my time in DC on it.” Thomas replied “Thank you!! Needed that! This plus a conversation with my best friend just now… I will try to keep holding on. America is worth it!”

We don’t know for sure who her “best friend” is, but people close to the couple, including Armstrong Williams, have called the couple “best friends”—as in, Ginni and Clarence Thomas are each other’s best friend. When Ginni decided to call Anita Hill in 2010 because she is a horrible person, Armstrong says Clarence didn’t agree she should do it. “It’s his wife, it’s his best friend, his most trusted confidante, and he loves her unconditionally. He doesn’t agree with everything, but they work it out privately.” So we can speculate pretty safely on who she’s talking about there.

On November 19, she wrote, “The intense pressures you and our President are now experiencing are more intense than Anything Experienced (but I only felt a fraction of it in 1991),” speaking of Anita Hill’s accusations that Clarence Thomas sexually harassed her.

The Post reports that “Among Thomas’s stated goals in the messages was for lawyer Sidney Powell, who promoted incendiary and unsupported claims about the election, to be ‘the lead and the face’ of Trump’s legal team.” Further, she “spread false theories, commented on cable news segments and advocated with urgency and fervor that the president and his team take action to reverse the outcome of the election,” the Post says. “She urged that they take a hard line with Trump staffers and congressional Republicans who had resisted arguments that the election was stolen.”

She appears to have been an immediate election denier, sending a link to Meadows two days after the election to a YouTube video labeled “TRUMP STING w CIA Director Steve Pieczenik, The Biggest Election Story in History, QFS-BLOCKCHAIN.” Pieczenik is a former State Department official and conspiracy theorist who apparently suggested that the election was stolen; the video is no longer online.

“I hope this is true; never heard anything like this before, or even a hint of it. Possible???” Thomas texted to Meadows. “Watermarked ballots in over 12 states have been part of a huge Trump & military white hat sting operation in 12 key battleground states.”

Ginni Thomas has been under increasing media scrutiny because of her involvement in the January 6 protests. Stories in both The New York Times and The New Yorker have tied Thomas to organizers of the January 6 rally that led to the Capitol insurrection. The reports have noted the critical advisory role she played in the world of Washington politics and lobbying.

Her husband may or may not be in the hospital now, having been hospitalized last Friday for an “infection” that is “not COVID.” No further information has been released, including whether he is indeed still hospitalized, his current condition, or a more precise diagnosis of his illness.

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

Ginni Thomas

