Ginni Thomas Appeared At Event With Oath Keepers Leader

Image via Wikipedia

Rhodes, who founded the extremist militia group in 2009, is facing federal charges of seditious conspiracy for his connection to the January 6, 2021 insurrection. That day, Ginny Thomas passionately endorsed then-President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C. and sent out her “love” to the insurrectionists who were trying to overthrow 2020’s presidential election results.

In 2010, Thomas co-hosted the Remember the Ladies Banquet at the 2010 Liberty XPO & Symposium, and the Symposium featured Rhodes.

Mayer, in an article published by The New Yorker on January 21, notes, “Another organizer of the January 6 uprising who has been subpoenaed by the congressional committee, Ali Alexander…. has long-standing ties to Ginni Thomas. …. Alexander spoke at a rally in Washington the night before the riot, leading a chant of ‘Victory or death!’ A decade ago, Alexander was a participant in Groundswell, a secretive, invitation-only network that, among other things, coordinated with hard-right congressional aides, journalists, and pressure groups to launch attacks against Obama and against less conservative Republicans. As recently as 2019, Ginni Thomas described herself as the chairman of Groundswell, which, according to documents first published by Mother Jones, sees itself as waging ‘a 30-front war seeking to fundamentally transform the nation.’”


Ginni Thomas, according to Mayer, “has held so many leadership or advisory positions at conservative pressure groups that it’s hard to keep track of them — and many, if not all, of these groups have been involved in cases that have come before her husband.”

Mayer interviewed Norman Eisen, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, for her article on Ginni Thomas. Eisen told Mayer, “It is hard to understand how Justice Thomas can be impartial when hearing cases related to the upheaval on January 6, in light of his wife’s documented affiliation with January 6 instigators and Stop the Steal organizers…. Justice Thomas should recuse himself, given his wife’s interests in the outcome of these cases.”

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Ginni Thomas

