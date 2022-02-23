The National Memo Logo

The Weirdest Meeting’: When Clarence And Ginni Thomas Visited The White House

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and wife Ginni

A former White House aide for former President Donald Trump has revealed details about what she describes as "the craziest meeting" she'd ever attended.

According to The New York Times, nine former aides and advisors for the Trump administration recalled a meeting they attended that included U.S. Supreme Court Justice, Clarence Thomas and his wife, Ginni. The conservative judge reportedly opened the door for his wife to share her opinions and grievances. One aide also detailed what transpired in the meeting that followed after lunch that day.

NY Times reporters Danny Hakim and Jo Becker write:

“'It was the craziest meeting I’ve ever been to," said a Trump aide who attended. "She started by leading the prayer." When others began speaking, the aide remembers talk of "the transsexual agenda" and parents "chopping off their children’s breasts." He said the president "tried to rein it in — it was hard to hear though," because throughout the meeting attendees were audibly praying.

Other details from the meeting have also been leaked. Per the report: "In the meeting, Ginni Thomas and other attendees also lamented that several conservative candidates to their liking had been stymied from assuming several roles, while advocating for the Trump administration's personnel office to be swept of 'Never Trump' Republicans."

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Kremlin Fifth Column: The GOP Gives Aid And Comfort To Putin

Image via twitter

Moscow Mitch

On Monday, Russian authoritarian ruler Vladimir Putin moved additional Russian forces into Ukraine, declaring that two regions in eastern Ukraine were now “independent republics.” On Tuesday, Putin expanded the scope of the new nations he peremptorily formed out of the territory of a neighboring country, setting up an excuse to occupy a much larger area and engage in direct military conflict with Ukrainian government forces.

In response to Putin’s actions, both the United States and European nations took swift actions. Sanctions have been placed on Russia, making it extremely difficult to finance the country’s debt in international markets. Additional sanctions have been placed on Russian state banks. And, most importantly, completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline—a pipeline that would have carried 1.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas from Russia to Germany each year—has been halted. This pipeline would have been a major source of revenue for Russia, which has an economy that is heavily dependent on export of fossil fuels.

In Alternate Fox News Reality, Trump Was Tough On Putin

Fake Fox News Lying About Trump Being Tough On Putin

Image via YouTube

Fox News is gaslighting the American public about how former President Donald Trump would have handled Russian aggression against Ukraine, claiming Trump had been a stronger leader than President Joe Biden and would have better protected vulnerable countries. In reality, Trump often promoted a foreign policy agenda that aligned with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s interests.

The disgraced former president publicly sided with Putin in 2018 against U.S. intelligence officials’ determinations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. He also reportedly sided with Russia, in conversations with other world leaders, over Russia’s illegal annexation of the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. Trump also attempted to extort Ukraine into launching an investigation against then-presidential candidate Biden by withholding military aid vital to their defense against Russia, in a scheme that led to Trump’s first impeachment. (The scheme almost worked, too.)

