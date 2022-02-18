The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Judge Orders Oath Keepers Leader  Rhodes Jailed Ahead Of Sedition Trial

Stewart Rhodes

By Jan Wolfe

(Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Friday said Oath Keepers militia founder Stewart Rhodes should remain in jail as he awaits trial on a charge of seditious conspiracy for his alleged role in plotting the deadly January 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Rhodes, 56, is the most high-profile defendant of the more than 725 people charged with playing a role in the attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters. His lawyer said there is no evidence that Rhodes conspired to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election.

He is one of 11 members or associates of the Oath Keepers facing a seditious conspiracy charge.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe in West Palm Beach, Florida; Additional reporting by Jacqueline Thomsen in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler and Alistair Bell)

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Stewart Rhodes

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

National Archives: Trump Took 'Classified National Security' Documents From White House

Donald Trump, Reince Priebus, Steve Bannon, Mike Pence, Mike Flynn, and Mike Pompeo in the Oval Office

The National Archives delivered more damning revelations in a letter Friday, finding that Trump White House aides were conducting official government business via non-approved non-government electronic messaging apps. NARA also confirmed that there were “items marked as classified national security information” in the 15 boxes being stored in the former president’s Mar-a-Lago suite, in violation of federal law.

“NARA has also learned that some White House staff conducted official business using non-official electronic messaging accounts that were not copied or forwarded into their official electronic messaging accounts, as required by section 2209 of the PRA,” the letter said, referring to the Presidential Records Act.

Keep reading... Show less
trump document theft

Study: Many 'Pro-Life' Americans Would Help Friends Or Family Get Abortion

@AFP

Demonstrators on abortion issue at US Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

Washington (AFP) - Almost half of Americans morally opposed to abortion would help a friend or family member with arrangements to get one, and a majority would offer emotional support, a new study said Friday.

The authors of the paper, which appeared in the journal Science Advances, wrote the finding showed that people are willing to cross ideological and partisan lines to help others in their personal networks, something they referred to as "discordant benevolence."

"At first blush, these people may appear as hypocrites. They are not," said Sarah Cowan, a sociologist at New York University and the lead author of the article, in a statement.

Keep reading... Show less
abortion rights
x
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://log.nordot.jp/js/beacon-1.1.0.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> nor.pageviewURL = "https://log.nordot.jp/pageview"; nor.setPageData({ opttype: "unknown", pagetype: "detail", conttype: "post", uiid: "e_S481RqwJFu", postid: "867546640264658944", contdata: { title: "U.S. judge orders Oath Keepers founder jailed ahead of sedition trial", numimg: 1, cvrimg: 0, pubdate: "1645225670", chlang: "en-US" }, chunitid: "721958051058909184", cuunitid: "731904312584683520" }); nor.pageview(); </script>