CPAC Meeting In Hungary Promotes Assault On Liberal Democracy

@ShelbyJamerson

Tucker Carlson

Youtube Screenshot

During a speech at the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference in Hungary, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called Fox News prime-time host Tucker Carlson his “friend” and told his audience that Carlson’s show should be “broadcasted day and night.”

Orban is a self-identified supporter of what he calls “illiberal” democracy and has rapidly consolidated power for his far-right party, Fidesz.

CPAC

Anti-Choice GOP Nominee Paid For Ex-Girlfriend’s Abortion

Mike Erickson

Youtube Screenshot

Republicans in Oregon's newly drawn Sixth Congressional District last week chose as their nominee for the House businessman Mike Erickson, an anti-abortion candidate who has been accused of paying for an ex-girlfriend's abortion.

The Associated Press called the Republican primary race for Erickson on Friday after enough votes were counted in the state's all-mail election to determine that he had defeated state Rep. Ron Noble and a handful of other candidates for the nomination.

mike erickson
