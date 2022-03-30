The National Memo Logo

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

House Republicans Enraged By Cawthorn’s ‘Orgy’ And 'Cocaine Bump' Claims

Rep Madison Cawthorn

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will talk with North Carolina Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn about his recent claim that lawmakers in Washington have orgies, according to Politico and CNN.

Cawthorn's fellow Republicans are angry about remarks he made during a "Warrior Poet Society" podcast on March 24, when he was asked how close the television series "House of Cards" came to the reality of Washington, D.C. Cawthorn accused lawmakers of having orgies and doing cocaine:

Fox News Host Katie Pavlich To Headline Ohio GOP Fundraiser

Katie Pavlich

cloudfront.mediamatters.org

Katie Pavlich, a Fox News host and contributor who appears on Fox News’ signature “news”-side program, is scheduled to speak at a Republican fundraiser in Ohio next month. Pavlich’s fundraiser is yet another example of how Fox News openly helps the Republican Party both on and off the air.

Pavlich is a co-host for the midday Fox News program Outnumbered and a “news editor” for the right-wing site Townhall.com. She also regularly appears as an “All-Star” panelist for Special Report with Bret Baier, Fox’s flagship “news” program.

Keep reading... Show less
