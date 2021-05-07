The National Memo Logo

VIDEO: Greene Insists Jan. 6 Insurrection ‘Was Not An Insurrection’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Wednesday said that she did not believe that the riot by supporters of Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 was an insurrection.

Greene made her remarks during a town hall meeting in Rockmart, Georgia, explaining why she voted against a House resolution honoring the Capitol Police who responded to the attack.

"The language in that bill, number one, declared every single person at the Capitol there that day on January 6 an 'insurrectionist,'" said Greene. "And I do not believe that that was insurrection. I'm not going to label people that way, OK?"

Five people died as a result of the rioting, which occurred after a "Stop the Steal" rally headlined by Donald Trump at which he falsely claimed that he had won the 2020 presidential election.

Before the attack, Greene made similarly untrue allegations and attended other "Stop the Steal" rallies in the days following Trump's election loss.

On November 6, 2020, Greene tweeted, "The time to STAND UP for @realDonaldTrump is RIGHT NOW! Republicans can't back down. This loser mindset is how the Democrats win. President Trump has fought for us, we have to fight for him. We won't forget."

From a May 5 town hall meeting:

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: So they awarded the Capitol Police, recently, for their work on January 6. I tell you, I couldn't vote for it and I'll tell you why, and I had a hard time with not voting for it, but here's why.
The language in that bill, number one, declared every single person at the Capitol there that day on Januiary 6 an "insurrectionist." And I do not believe that that was insurrection. I'm not going to label people that way, OK?
There have been riots and acts of terror all year long in American cities and we need to address — if we're going to address issues, we need to address all the issues.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

