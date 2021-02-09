The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

On Viral Video Recorded Jan. 5, Rep. Greene Says ‘Get Ready To Fight For America Tomorrow’

Viral Video Shows Rep. Greene Saying 'Get Ready To Fight For America Tomorrow' On Jan. 5

Screenshot from Majorie Taylor Greene's Instagram (@realmarjoriegreene)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Less than 24 hours before thousands of Trump supporters would storm the U.S. Capitol in an armed and deadly insurrection Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) stood with that same building in the background and told MAGA adherents to "get ready to fight for America tomorrow."

Greene, a racist and QAnon conspiracy theorist who has not stopped making incendiary remarks even after being stripped of her committee assignments last week, also told supporters, "Trump was re-elected for four more years," which is a lie, part of the Big Lie Trump and his cult have been spreading since the November election.

The Congresswoman, who last week told her colleagues in the House that she was "allowed to believe" the QAnon cult claims to were real, also falsely claims the Electoral College vote was "stolen."

Stressing that "tomorrow," the day of the Capitol coup, is a "very important day in America's history," Greene says, "we can't allow our integrity of our elections to be stolen."

Greene made the remarks in a video posted on January 5 to her verified Instagram account.

Scott Dworkin, the Co-Founder and Executive Director of The Democratic Coalition posted the video to Twitter Tuesday morning, and it has gone viral. The video has been viewed nearly 875,000 times in just under 14 hours.

Watch:


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
marjorie taylor greene

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Georgia Authorities Now Probing Trump’s Attempt To Overturn Election

Georgia Authorities Now Probing Trump's Attempt To Overturn Election

Screenshot from the official Georgia secretary of state website (sos.ga.gov)

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

The Georgia secretary of state's office has launched an investigation into Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the state's presidential election results. Those efforts included a January call to Brad Raffensperger, the head of the office, in which Trump pressured Raffensperger to "find 11,780 votes"—the number needed to put Trump ahead of President Biden—as well as a call to the state's lead voter fraud investigator and public pressure on Georgia officials up to and including Gov. Brian Kemp. In the wake of Trump's mention on the Raffensperger call of a "never-Trumper U.S. attorney," Byung J. Pak abruptly resigned as U.S. attorney.

Keep reading... Show less
georgia votes