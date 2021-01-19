The National Memo Logo

Rep. Boebert Allegedly Hosted Trumpists For ‘Large Tour’ Of Capitol Before Attack

Rep. Lauren Boebert with her Glock pistol

Screenshot from Rep. Lauren Boebert's Twitter

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) on Monday identified freshman Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) as the member of Congress who gave a "large tour" in the days before the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

"We saw Congressman Boebert taking a group of people for a tour sometime after the 3rd and before the 6th," Rep. Cohen told CNN late Monday morning, adding that "she had a large group with her."

"She's not on the home team," Cohen said.


Boebert, as many have noted, tweeted Speaker Pelosi's location – or, to be specific, removal – during the insurrection.

Boebert has been called a members of the "QAnon Caucus," an unofficial group of lawmakers who support the dangerous conspiracy theory.

Her communications director resigned over the weekend in response to the attempted coup.

lauren boebert

national guard capitol