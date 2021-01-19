Rep. Boebert Allegedly Hosted Trumpists For ‘Large Tour’ Of Capitol Before Attack
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) on Monday identified freshman Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) as the member of Congress who gave a "large tour" in the days before the January 6 Capitol insurrection.
"We saw Congressman Boebert taking a group of people for a tour sometime after the 3rd and before the 6th," Rep. Cohen told CNN late Monday morning, adding that "she had a large group with her."
"She's not on the home team," Cohen said.
"We saw congress[woman] Boebert taking a group of people for a tour sometime after the 3rd and before the 6th." --… https://t.co/Cov4VrrK0S— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1610986779.0
Boebert, as many have noted, tweeted Speaker Pelosi's location – or, to be specific, removal – during the insurrection.
Boebert has been called a members of the "QAnon Caucus," an unofficial group of lawmakers who support the dangerous conspiracy theory.
Her communications director resigned over the weekend in response to the attempted coup.
