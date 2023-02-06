The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019

The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Margie Whines Her Life In Congress Is 'Miserable' -- And Costs Too Much

@CynicalBrandon

Marjorie Taylor Greene

Youtube Screenshot

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lamented her life as a lawmaker in a recent episode of a podcast.

"The nature of this job – it keeps members of congress and senators in Washington so much of the time, too much of the time to be honest with you, that we don't get to go home and spend more time with our families, our friends, you know, all in our district, or maybe just be regular people because this job is so demanding, and it's turned into practically year-round," Greene said. "And for those of us in the House of Representatives, we have to run for Congress every two years. So you're practically campaigning nearly the entire time that you're here serving as a representative. So that's just a couple of examples that I can give you that I believe is a recipe for disaster, and that's how people just fall into this social club. I would call it a social club here in Washington, DC."

Greene successfully ran for a second term in November 2022 and is reportedly yearning for the vice presidency in 2024.

"Now, for me, I have no interest in that. I really don't. And I'll tell you why," she continued. "Becoming a member of Congress has made my life miserable. I made a lot more money before I got here. I've lost money since I've gotten here. I have people come up to me and say crazy things to me out of the blue in public places that they believe because they read it on the Internet or saw it on some news show about me. So it's not a life that I think is, like, something that I enjoy because I don't enjoy it. But I'm committed to this job because I believe in it."

Watch below or at this link.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

From Your Site Articles
Marjorie Taylor Greene

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Uh-Oh: Chinese Balloons Crossed U.S. Three Times When Trump Was President

@HunterDK

Mark Esper

Youtube Screenshot

The precise nature of the Chinese balloon that drifted through the high atmosphere above the United States before being shot down by the American military off the coast of South Carolina is still not known, though the military seems confident it was a "surveillance" balloon and seemingly every conservative pundit put in front of a microphone believes it was carrying either some sort of zombie-producing spores or, worse, thousands of green M&M's to be scattered through the American landscape, turning our wildlife "woke."

What we do now know, however, is that these balloon flights seem to be a regular occurrence—and one that nobody has attempted to stoke a public panic over until now. The Department of Defense's own news site reports that Chinese balloons appeared over the United States at least three times during the Trump administration. None of those other balloons appear to have been intercepted. There were no Republican politicians posing with guns promising that they'd personally take care of them balloons if they floated over their neck of the woods. None of them appear to have scattered zombie spores, M&M's, or anything else.

Keep reading...Show less
Mark Esper

Why Experts Believe George Santos Probably Has A 'Personality Disorder'

George Santos

Youtube Screenshot

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has faced a litany of accusations in his short time as a lawmaker. From financial mishandling, professional embellishments, and personal occurrences, Santos has been accused of lies across the board.

Now, a new analysis is breaking down the dynamics of compulsive lying. According to Business Insider, psychological experts have explained how compulsive lying is often a characteristic of a personality disorder.

Keep reading...Show less
george santos
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}