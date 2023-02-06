Margie Whines Her Life In Congress Is 'Miserable' -- And Costs Too Much
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lamented her life as a lawmaker in a recent episode of a podcast.
"The nature of this job – it keeps members of congress and senators in Washington so much of the time, too much of the time to be honest with you, that we don't get to go home and spend more time with our families, our friends, you know, all in our district, or maybe just be regular people because this job is so demanding, and it's turned into practically year-round," Greene said. "And for those of us in the House of Representatives, we have to run for Congress every two years. So you're practically campaigning nearly the entire time that you're here serving as a representative. So that's just a couple of examples that I can give you that I believe is a recipe for disaster, and that's how people just fall into this social club. I would call it a social club here in Washington, DC."
Greene successfully ran for a second term in November 2022 and is reportedly yearning for the vice presidency in 2024.
"Now, for me, I have no interest in that. I really don't. And I'll tell you why," she continued. "Becoming a member of Congress has made my life miserable. I made a lot more money before I got here. I've lost money since I've gotten here. I have people come up to me and say crazy things to me out of the blue in public places that they believe because they read it on the Internet or saw it on some news show about me. So it's not a life that I think is, like, something that I enjoy because I don't enjoy it. But I'm committed to this job because I believe in it."
