The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019

The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Another Santos? Ana Paulina Luna Seems To Be Fabricating Her Life Story

@Rebekah_Sager
Another Santos? Ana Paulina Luna Seems To Be Fabricating Her Life Story

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna

Youtube Screenshot

Freshman Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (born Anna Paulina Mayerhofer) is a lot of things—apparently a lot of conflicting things.

Although Luna is a MAGA conservative and the first Mexican American woman elected to Congress from the Sunshine State, friends who served with her at Whiteman Air Force Base in Warrensburg, Missouri, told The Washington Post she has described her cultural identity as everything from Middle Eastern to Jewish to Eastern European.

While Luna’s a staunch gun rights advocate who’s argued for the right of House members to carry firearms to committee meetings and boycotted an invite to a White House reception because of COVID-19 restrictions, friends say she supported President Barack Obama.

“She would really change who she was based on what fit the situation best at the time,” a roommate who lived with Luna for six years during her time in the military told the Post.

Born in 1989, Luna legally changed her name when she ran for Congress—an homage to her mother’s Mexican heritage, the Post reports.

According to her website, Luna was “[r]aised by a single mother in one of Southern California’s low-income neighborhoods,” and she has said repeatedly that her mother had “no family to rely on.” A cousin and several family members told the Post, however, that Luna was regularly at family gatherings and they had support from plenty of extended family.

“The whole family kind of raised her—my dad was a part of her life when she was younger, and we all kind of coddled her,” Nicole Mayerhofer, one of Luna’s first cousins, said.

According to Luna’s campaign website, her father, George Mayerhofer, who died last year in a traffic accident in Florida, suffered from drug addiction and “spent time in and out of incarceration,” and her “communication with him during these times was through letters to jail and collect calls.” The Post was unable to locate any public records of charges or prison sentences in California to verify that claim.

Also, on the website is a claim by Luna that “by age nine,” she “experienced an armed robbery and survived,” and as an adult, she “was the victim of a home invasion.”

According to the Post, a roommate at the time of the “home invasion” says she has no memory of it.

Luna has said that while she identifies as Christian, “she was raised as a Messianic Jew by her father.” “I am also a small fraction Ashkenazi,” she told Jewish Insider.

George Mayerhoffer’s father, Heinrich Mayerhofer (Luna’s grandfather), was a German immigrant to Canada who served in the Nazi German armed forces as a teenager in the 1940s, the Post reports.

Luna’s mother, Monica Luna, told the Post that she’d never known that Luna’s grandfather had Nazi ties. Several of Luna’s cousins say the lore about their Nazi grandfather was well-known in the family and that the man even talked openly about it.

“Yes, [my grandfather] did grow up that way, but when he decided to come to America and live here, even though he tried to remember where he came from, he was accepting of people of different races and religions — he was not antisemitic,” Nicole Mayerhofer told the Post.

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.

From Your Site Articles
Anna Paulina Luna

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Abortion And Voting Rights At Risk In Wisconsin Supreme Court Election

Abortion And Voting Rights At Risk In Wisconsin Supreme Court Election

Protesters gather in Madison, Wisconsin

Youtube Screenshot

The fate of abortion rights, voting rights, and fair congressional and legislative districts depend on the balance of conservative and liberals on the court.

Voters will head to the polls on February 21 to determine the two candidates who will face off for an open seat on the Wisconsin state Supreme Court. The outcome of the general election for the seat in April will have sweeping consequences for abortion rights, voting rights, and whether Wisconsin will continue to have congressional and legislative district maps that disproportionately benefit Republicans.

Keep reading...Show less
Wisconsin

Musk Monetizes Holocaust Denial On Twitter With Corporate Ads

Musk Monetizes Holocaust Denial On Twitter With Corporate Ads

Elon Musk

Youtube Screenshot

Advertisements for companies including The Wall Street Journal, Nokia, FanDuel, and Thermo Fisher have been appearing on the Twitter accounts of antisemites who have denied the Holocaust. The monetization of accounts run by Holocaust deniers is yetanotherexample of Twitter CEO Elon Musk's reckless attempts to wring money out of the platform.

Twitter profiting from bigoted accounts has been a recurring theme for the company under Musk. Washington Post technology columnist Taylor Lorenz reported yesterday on a new analysis by the Center for Countering Digital Hate which “uncovered multiple examples of advertisements from major national brands, including Amazon, Apple TV, the NFL and Fiverr, that appeared next to content” from 10 previously banned extremist influencers who were reinstated under Musk’s leadership. (Fiverr subsequently said that it stopped Twitter advertising.)

Keep reading...Show less
Elon Musk
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}