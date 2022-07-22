The National Memo Logo

Bannon Guilty On Both Counts In Contempt Of Congress Trial

@nationalmemo
Steve Bannon
BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

A Washington, D.C. jury delivered a guilty verdict today against Steve Bannon, the fascist podcast agitator and longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump in his trial for contempt of Congress. Bannon had resisted testifying or delivering subpoenaed documents to the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack.

After a week-long trial that featured only two witnesses, Bannon was convicted under a criminal statute designed to enforce compliance with congressional subpoenas. During the weeks leading up to the trial, Bannon had bristled with blustering threats to “go medieval” on prosecutors and even President Joe Biden. But US Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, rejected his excuses and arguments. Bannon's defense called no witnesses.

Nichols scheduled sentencing for October 21. Each of the two misdemeanor counts i punishable by at least 30 days and up to one year in jail, and a fine of up to $100,000.

