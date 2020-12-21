‘Up To No Good’: Gen. McCaffrey Warns Against Trump’s New Pentagon Chief
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Four star Army General Barry McCaffrey (Ret.) is sounding the alarm on reports acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller has banned Pentagon brass from holding meetingswith Biden transition team officials, leaving career military staff "stunned."
"Pentagon abruptly halts Biden transition—- MAKES NO SENSE. CLAIM THEY ARE OVERWHELMED. DOD GOES OPAQUE. TRUMP-MILLER UP TO NO GOOD. DANGER. —-" tweeted McCaffrey, who is a well-known and highly-respected NBC News and MSNBC military analyst.
Reports from Axios and Business Insider both say Pentagon officials are feeling "overwhelmed" by the number of meetings they've attended with Biden staff, and Miller has decided to order a two-week break for the holidays.
An official who spoke with Business Insider attempted to soften the ban, "explaining that the Pentagon and the Biden transition team agreed to a break and that the transition meetings are being rescheduled for after the holidays."
That report adds "other transition activities, such as answering requests for information and providing written materials, continue uninterrupted, the official explained."
Gen. Barry McCaffrey On Shakeup At The Pentagon: 'Mark Me Down As Alarmed' | Deadline | MSNBC www.youtube.com
Today's news is all the more concerning given that the only item on Trump's official schedule today is a meeting with acting Defense Secretary Miller.
