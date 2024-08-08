Vance Busted Over Resurfaced Attack On 'Undisputed War Hero' McCaffrey
A two-year-old social media post written by Senator JD Vance (R-OH) resurfaced on Wednesday, and it's not helping his campaign for vice president.
During his candidacy for US Senate in 2022, the Ohio lawmaker appeared on the right-wing Real America's Voice Network, where he discussed his stance on Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression. He said: "I think it’s ridiculous that we are focused on this border in Ukraine. I got to be honest with you, I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine one way or the other."
At the time, former NBC News commentator and retired US Army General Barry McCaffrey replied to a clip of Vance's interview via X (formerly Twitter), writing: "JD Vance is a shameful person unsuitable for public office. His comments are those of a stooge for Russian aggression."
Vance shot back at McCaffrey, saying: "Your entire time in military leadership we won zero wars. You drank fine wine at bulls—t security conferences while thousands of working class kids died on the battlefield. Oh, by the way, how much do you stand to gain financially from a war with Russia, Barry?"
Like McCaffrey, New York Times columnist David French also slammed Vance, writing: "He’s talking about a guy with three Purple Hearts, two silver stars, and who commanded 24th ID in Desert Storm, leading the attack that led to one of the most decisive military victories in American history. This is such a sad and shameful attack on an honorable man."
As the senator's post resurfaced on Wednesday, conservative lawyer George Conway commented: "I hadn’t seen this before, but I think this settles it. Vance is an a—hole."
Former Department of Defense official Mike Walker added: "JD Vance picked on the wrong soldier when he attempted to besmirch the service of one of the Army’s finest leaders, General Barry McCaffrey. Little JD must offer a public apology and stop talking about things he knows nothing about."
