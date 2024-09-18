Vance Tried To Erase His 'Scathing Rebuke' Of GOP From 2012 -- And Failed
An article 2024 GOP vice presidential nominee JD Vance asked his undergraduate professor to delete in 2016, four years after having it published, remains available on the internet today despite its removal, according to CNN.
Per the report, the Ohio congressman — a Yale law student at the time — issued "a scathing rebuke of the Republican Party's stance on migrant and minorities.
Vance wrote, "Republicans lose minority voters for simple and obvious reasons: their policy proposals are tired, unoriginal, or openly hostile to non-whites."
The Donald Trump running mate also slammed the party for isolating "Blacks, Latinos, [and] the youth."
According to CNN, Nelson told the news outlet "that during the 2016 Republican primary he agreed to delete the article at Vance’s request, so that Vance might have an easier time getting a job in Republican politics. However, the article, titled 'A Blueprint for the GOP,' remains viewable on the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine."
CNN reports:
'A significant part of Republican immigration policy centers on the possibility of deporting 12 million people (or ‘self-deporting’ them),' Vance wrote. 'Think about it: we conservatives (rightly) mistrust the government to efficiently administer business loans and regulate our food supply, yet we allegedly believe that it can deport millions of unregistered aliens. The notion fails to pass the laugh test. The same can be said for too much of the party’s platform.'
Twelve years later, as former President Donald Trump’s running mate, Vance espouses many of the same anti-immigrant postures that he criticized back in 2012 as a 28-year-old law school student. In recent days, Vance has amplified baseless claims against Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio.
The news outlet also notes that aside from the article he asked Nelson to cut, "Two other blog posts Vance wrote for the website are still active, but CNN noticed the 'Blueprint' article had been removed from the website. The Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine, where the post was saved, shows it was deleted sometime between March 2014and February 2016."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
