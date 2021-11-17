The National Memo Logo

Exclusive: Rating Agencies Say Biden Spending Plans Won't Spur Inflation

By Kanishka Singh

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden's infrastructure and social spending legislation will not add to inflationary pressures in the U.S. economy, economists and analysts in leading rating agencies told Reuters on Tuesday.

Alabama Republican Voted No, But Praises Himself For Local Highway Funding

Rep. Gary Palmer

Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL) on Monday night touted "critical funding" that President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill provided for a highway in his district — even though he voted against the funding.

Palmer bragged about $369 million his district will receive from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the $1.2 billion infrastructure bill Biden signed into law on Monday.

