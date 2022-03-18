The National Memo Logo

Ukrainian Official Praises Biden, Takes Veiled Shot At Trump(VIDEO)

Ukrainian Official Appears On CNN

Image via screengrab

A top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is praising President Joe Biden just one day after the American President committed to hundreds of millions of dollars more in military aid. And he’s throwing Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, under the bus.

Andriy Yermak, officially the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, also known as Zelenskyy’s Chief of Staff, took to Twitter today to say he’s “grateful” to America. He also called the U.S. Ukraine’s “reliable partner.”

And he added that President Biden does more for Ukraine “than any of his predecessors.”

Yermak made similar remarks Thursday morning on CNN, saying that President Biden has done more than any other President of the United States.

In 2019 Trump infamously told President Zelenskyy, “I would like you to do us a favor though,” as he blocked hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Ukraine, hoping for “dirt” on then-candidate Biden. He was later impeached over those actions.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Ukraine crisis

